Technology News

3 Out of 4 Indians Fear Being Detached From Their Smartphones, Reveals Study

92.5 percent of users use power saving mode on their phone, while 87 percent use their phone while charging.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 May 2023 11:03 IST
3 Out of 4 Indians Fear Being Detached From Their Smartphones, Reveals Study

Photo Credit: Oppo

About 42 percent of respondents use smartphones most for entertainment, where social media is at the top

Highlights
  • Survey covered over 1,500 respondents in tier 1 and some tier 2 cities
  • NoMoPhobia refers to the fear of not having a working mobile phone
  • 92.5 percent of users use power saving mode on their phone

Three out of every four people surveyed in India have 'NoMoPhobia' — the fear of being detached from their smartphones due to low battery or other reasons, a joint study by mobile phone maker Oppo and market research firm Counterpoint said on Friday.

According to the report, 65 percent of smartphone users surveyed experience emotional discomfort—worried or anxious, disconnected, helpless, fear of missing out, nervous, unsafe—when their battery drains.

NoMoPhobia, short for no mobile phobia, refers to the fear of, or anxiety caused by, not having a working mobile phone.

Oppo India collaborated with Counterpoint to understand modern smartphone users' battery anxiety levels. The survey covered over 1,500 respondents in tier 1 and some tier 2 cities.

"This is a foundational study and will be instrumental in the way we make our products. 60 percent of people are going to replace their smartphones because the battery is not performing. More importantly, we cue this to make our products battery," Oppo India Chief Marketing Officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said.

The study found that 82 percent of male users feel more anxious compared to 74 percent of female users.

92.5 percent of users use power saving mode on their phone and 87 percent use their phone while it's getting charged.

About 42 percent of respondents use smartphones most for entertainment, where social media is at the top. Around 65 percent of users sacrifice phone usage to conserve battery while 82 percent limit their social media usage.

"Our smartphones have become our personal universes that enable us to stay connected, personally and professionally, and also for entertainment. Consequently, many of us have developed a phobia of being without our phones.

"As a result, people often feel anxious at the thought of running out of battery and being unable to use their phones. The feeling of low battery anxiety is higher among the working age group of 31 to 40 years followed by the age group of 25 to 30 years," Counterpoint Research Director, Tarun Pathak said.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NoMoPhobia, Counterpoint, Oppo
AI Pioneer Defines It as a ‘More Urgent’ Threat to Humanity Than Climate Change

Related Stories

3 Out of 4 Indians Fear Being Detached From Their Smartphones, Reveals Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Price Leaked; Could Cost More Than Pixel 6a: All Details
  2. Samsung One UI 5 Watch To Roll Out on These Galaxy Watches
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Outer Display Size Tipped: Check Details
  5. Poco F5 Pro Images Leaked Ahead of May Launch, Here Are the Colour Options
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro May Carry Triple Rear Cameras, Suggest Alleged Renders
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  9. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  10. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. 3 Out of 4 Indians Fear Being Detached From Their Smartphones, Reveals Study
  2. AI Pioneer Defines It as a ‘More Urgent’ Threat to Humanity Than Climate Change
  3. Meta Hired Team Responsible for Building AI Networking Tech at Graphcore
  4. FTX Gets Court Permission to Sell Its LedgerX Business to Raise Funds for Repaying Creditors
  5. Paytm Reported 51.5 Percent Rise in Q4 Revenue, Posted Profit for Second Consecutive Quarter
  6. Broadcom CEO Seeks to Convince EU Antitrust Enforcers on $61 Billion VMware Deal
  7. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff to Release on Eid 2024
  8. Google Pixel 7a Price, Renders, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Receives Nothing OS 1.5.4 Update With New Feedback Feature, Power Consumption Optimisation
  10. ‘I’m Upset With Myself’: Xbox Chief Phil Spencer Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Redfall Debacle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.