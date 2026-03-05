ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV-X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months

The International Space Station's Expedition 74 crew is preparing to send the Japanese HTV X1 cargo spacecraft back to Earth this week. The uncrewed vehicle, provided by JAXA, has been attached to the station for four months, delivering supplies and experiments. The spacecraft will leave the Harmony module space station connection point later this week. The crew continues their work on various biology studies and advanced technology tests, which will help improve life for people on Earth and in space.

Spacecraft Set to Return to Earth

As per NASA, at 2:25 p.m. EST on March 5th, the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm will be used by flight controllers to detach the spacecraft from the Harmony module, then briefly park it, followed by its release into orbit by midday Friday. The HTV X1 will then be used for hosting other experiments at a safe distance for about three months, after which it will be commanded to deorbit, burning up in the atmosphere while disposing of tons of waste material accumulated on the station.

Science Aboard the Station

The crew conducted various types of biology and technology research this week. In the Japanese Kibo lab, researchers installed new robotics equipment and conducted a cognition test as part of their CIPHER research package. CIPHER is designed to conduct brain activity research in space. The crew of two flight engineers used a device called EchoFinder-2, which uses artificial intelligence and ultrasound technology in the Columbus lab to remotely scan bodies using augmented reality. Cosmonaut Fedyaev used sensors to conduct research on blood pressure in space and how it affects the circulatory system.