Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months

ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV-X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months

The Expedition 74 crew aboard the International Space Station is preparing to release Japan’s HTV-X1 cargo spacecraft after four months docked. Using Canadarm2, flight controllers will detach the uncrewed vehicle from the Harmony module before releasing it into orbit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2026 21:20 IST
ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV-X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months

Photo Credit: NASA

HTV-X1 docks at ISS Harmony’s Earth-facing port as Canadarm2 hovers in foreground

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • HTV-X1 to detach from ISS using Canadarm2 arm
  • Cargo craft will host experiments before deorbit
  • Crew advances biology and AI research in orbit
Advertisement

The International Space Station's Expedition 74 crew is preparing to send the Japanese HTV X1 cargo spacecraft back to Earth this week. The uncrewed vehicle, provided by JAXA, has been attached to the station for four months, delivering supplies and experiments. The spacecraft will leave the Harmony module space station connection point later this week. The crew continues their work on various biology studies and advanced technology tests, which will help improve life for people on Earth and in space.

Spacecraft Set to Return to Earth

As per NASA, at 2:25 p.m. EST on March 5th, the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm will be used by flight controllers to detach the spacecraft from the Harmony module, then briefly park it, followed by its release into orbit by midday Friday. The HTV X1 will then be used for hosting other experiments at a safe distance for about three months, after which it will be commanded to deorbit, burning up in the atmosphere while disposing of tons of waste material accumulated on the station.

Science Aboard the Station

The crew conducted various types of biology and technology research this week. In the Japanese Kibo lab, researchers installed new robotics equipment and conducted a cognition test as part of their CIPHER research package. CIPHER is designed to conduct brain activity research in space. The crew of two flight engineers used a device called EchoFinder-2, which uses artificial intelligence and ultrasound technology in the Columbus lab to remotely scan bodies using augmented reality. Cosmonaut Fedyaev used sensors to conduct research on blood pressure in space and how it affects the circulatory system.

 

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Expedition 74, International Space Station, HTV-X1, JAXA, Canadarm2, Space Cargo, Kibo Laboratory, Space Research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Vivo T5x 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Company Says AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points
Pookie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Antony’s Romantic Drama Online?
ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV-X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  3. Vivo T5x 5G AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points, Will Launch in India Soon
  4. Nothing Launches Headphone (a) With Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio Support
  5. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  6. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  8. Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant, OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 Model
  9. Nothing Phone 4a vs Motorola Edge 70: Price in India, Features Compared
  10. Google Just Dropped the Fastest Gemini 3 Series AI Model
#Latest Stories
  1. ISS Crew Prepares to Send Japan’s HTV-X1 Cargo Spacecraft Back to Earth After Four Months
  2. OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store
  3. OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 AI Model Launch Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant
  4. Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications
  5. Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?
  6. Andhaka OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Drama-Thriller Online?
  7. Pookie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Antony’s Romantic Drama Online?
  8. WhatsApp Plus Paid Subscription Reportedly in Development With Additional Customisation Options, Up to 20 Pinned Chats
  9. Samsung Patent Hints at Potential Clamshell-Style Foldable With Two Cover Displays
  10. Google Introduces Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite as Its Fastest and Most Cost-Efficient AI Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »