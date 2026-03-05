A month after launching a dedicated Codex app for macOS, OpenAI has now launched the app to Windows devices as well. On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant announced that the app is now available in the Microsoft Store, and developers using the Windows operating system can now use the app for agentic coding as well. At launch, users will be able to access all the existing features of the platform, including skills and the ability to run multiple AI agents in parallel.

Codex App Comes to Windows

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI giant announced that the Codex app is now available on Windows, adding, “Get the full Codex app experience on Windows with a native agent sandbox and support for Windows developer environments in PowerShell.” Those interested in trying out the AI coding app can find it in the Microsoft Store here.

The Codex app serves as a command centre for agentic software development, allowing users to run multiple AI agents in parallel across projects. Developers can manage long-horizon tasks, review code diffs in one interface and maintain their existing setups without relying on workarounds like Windows Subsystem for Linux or virtual machines.

Interestingly, Codex is a cloud-based software engineering agent that OpenAI first unveiled in April 2025. It draws from large language models (LLMs) fine-tuned for coding to translate natural-language prompts into code, propose pull requests, fix bugs, generate tests, and help with exploratory work across repositories. The Codex model powers tools such as GitHub Copilot and the Codex CLI, and is capable of working on tasks across multiple programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, Go and others.

The app supports the same core capabilities introduced with the macOS release. Users can direct agents on complex coding projects, from generating full applications to debugging large codebases. It handles multi-threaded operations, where agents collaborate on different aspects of a task simultaneously. Progress tracking and real-time steering keep everything transparent, much like collaborating with a team of specialised coders.

Notably, while Windows users on the free and Go tiers can access the basic features, those on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans can enjoy higher rate limits and premium capabilities.