Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store

OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store

The Codex app on Windows comes with a native agent sandbox.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 5 March 2026 19:08 IST
OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Goran Ivos

OpenAI’s Codex app requires Windows 10 or newer

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI said Codex also supports Windows developer environments
  • The Codex app lets users run multiple coding agents in parallel
  • Skills will also be available to Windows users
Advertisement

A month after launching a dedicated Codex app for macOS, OpenAI has now launched the app to Windows devices as well. On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant announced that the app is now available in the Microsoft Store, and developers using the Windows operating system can now use the app for agentic coding as well. At launch, users will be able to access all the existing features of the platform, including skills and the ability to run multiple AI agents in parallel.

Codex App Comes to Windows

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the AI giant announced that the Codex app is now available on Windows, adding, “Get the full Codex app experience on Windows with a native agent sandbox and support for Windows developer environments in PowerShell.” Those interested in trying out the AI coding app can find it in the Microsoft Store here.

The Codex app serves as a command centre for agentic software development, allowing users to run multiple AI agents in parallel across projects. Developers can manage long-horizon tasks, review code diffs in one interface and maintain their existing setups without relying on workarounds like Windows Subsystem for Linux or virtual machines.

Interestingly, Codex is a cloud-based software engineering agent that OpenAI first unveiled in April 2025. It draws from large language models (LLMs) fine-tuned for coding to translate natural-language prompts into code, propose pull requests, fix bugs, generate tests, and help with exploratory work across repositories. The Codex model powers tools such as GitHub Copilot and the Codex CLI, and is capable of working on tasks across multiple programming languages, including Python, JavaScript, Go and others.

The app supports the same core capabilities introduced with the macOS release. Users can direct agents on complex coding projects, from generating full applications to debugging large codebases. It handles multi-threaded operations, where agents collaborate on different aspects of a task simultaneously. Progress tracking and real-time steering keep everything transparent, much like collaborating with a team of specialised coders.

Notably, while Windows users on the free and Go tiers can access the basic features, those on Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans can enjoy higher rate limits and premium capabilities.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: Codex, OpenAI, Windows, Microsoft, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI coding
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

Related Stories

OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India at This Price
  2. Moto Watch Review: The Best Smartwatch Under Rs. 6,000 in 2026?
  3. Lava Bold 2 5G India Launch Teased; Company Teases Design Ahead of Debut
  4. Vivo T5x 5G AnTuTu Score Exceeds 1 Million Points, Will Launch in India Soon
  5. OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With a Larger Battery, Faster Charging
  6. Nothing Phone 4a vs Phone 3a: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Realme Narzo Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nothing Launches Headphone (a) With Adaptive ANC, Spatial Audio Support
  9. Here's When the Xiaomi 17T Could Make Its Way to India
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Teaser Hints at the Presence of This Phone 3 Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI’s Codex App Is Now Available on Windows, Can Be Downloaded via Microsoft Store
  2. OpenAI Teases GPT-5.4 AI Model Launch Just a Day After Releasing GPT-5.3 Instant
  3. Nothing Headphone (a) Launched With Adaptive ANC, Customisable Controls: Price, Specifications
  4. Granny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Village Mystery Thriller Online?
  5. Andhaka OTT Release: Where to Watch the Telugu Drama-Thriller Online?
  6. Pookie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Vijay Antony’s Romantic Drama Online?
  7. WhatsApp Plus Paid Subscription Reportedly in Development With Additional Customisation Options, Up to 20 Pinned Chats
  8. Samsung Patent Hints at Potential Clamshell-Style Foldable With Two Cover Displays
  9. Google Introduces Gemini 3.1 Flash-Lite as Its Fastest and Most Cost-Efficient AI Model
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Launched in India With Glyph Bar Interface Alongside Nothing Phone 4a Pro: Price, Specs
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »