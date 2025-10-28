Wobble has announced that it will make its foray into the smartphone market next month. The consumer tech brand is set to launch its first smartphone in India. Wobble, which is an in-house brand of Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies, currently offers a range of displays and smart TVs in the country. While Wobble hasn't revealed the name or specifications of its upcoming smartphone, a recent report indicates that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset.

Wobble to Launch a Smartphone in India Soon

Wobble will launch its first smartphone on November 19 in New Delhi, the company announced on Tuesday. Owned by Indkal Technologies, the brand currently offers displays and smart TVs in India. The name of the upcoming Wobble smartphone is still under wraps, and there's no word from the company about its specifications.

Wobble has also shared a teaser image showcasing the side view of the phone, highlighting its thinness. It appears to have a slim profile with a flat frame. It has a prominent camera module on the back. The power and volume buttons are visible and appear to be flush with the frame.

Rumours about the Wobble smartphone surfaced in September. It was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database and Geekbench earlier with model number WB25SPMTA15P2. These listings give us an idea about the phone's chipset and its Android operating system version.

This upcoming handset is said to make its debut with the Wobble 1 moniker and could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset. The purported Wobble 1 is tipped to feature 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 15.