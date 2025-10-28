Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Wobble Announces Launch Date for First Smartphone in India: Expected Specifications, Features

Wobble Announces Launch Date for First Smartphone in India: Expected Specifications, Features

Wobble's upcoming smartphone could be equipped with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 15, according to a recent report.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 14:26 IST
Wobble Announces Launch Date for First Smartphone in India: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Wobble

Wobble has shared a teaser image showcasing the side view of the phone

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Wobble will launch its first smartphone in India next month
  • Upcoming Wobble smartphone appears to have a slim profile
  • It could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset
Advertisement

Wobble has announced that it will make its foray into the smartphone market next month. The consumer tech brand is set to launch its first smartphone in India. Wobble, which is an in-house brand of Bengaluru-based Indkal Technologies, currently offers a range of displays and smart TVs in the country. While Wobble hasn't revealed the name or specifications of its upcoming smartphone, a recent report indicates that it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset.

Wobble to Launch a Smartphone in India Soon

Wobble will launch its first smartphone on November 19 in New Delhi, the company announced on Tuesday. Owned by Indkal Technologies, the brand currently offers displays and smart TVs in India. The name of the upcoming Wobble smartphone is still under wraps, and there's no word from the company about its specifications. 

Wobble has also shared a teaser image showcasing the side view of the phone, highlighting its thinness. It appears to have a slim profile with a flat frame. It has a prominent camera module on the back. The power and volume buttons are visible and appear to be flush with the frame.

Rumours about the Wobble smartphone surfaced in September. It was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database and Geekbench earlier with model number WB25SPMTA15P2. These listings give us an idea about the phone's chipset and its Android operating system version.

This upcoming handset is said to make its debut with the Wobble 1 moniker and could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G chipset. The purported Wobble 1 is tipped to feature 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 15.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Wobble, Indkal Technologies, Indkal, Wobble Smartphone
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple's iPhone 20 to Feature All Solid-State Haptic Buttons in 2027, Tipster Claims
Wobble Announces Launch Date for First Smartphone in India: Expected Specifications, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  2. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  4. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  5. You Can Now Use Claude Chatbot Within Microsoft Excel
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »