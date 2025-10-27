Motorola released a teaser on Monday, hinting at the launch of a new smartphone in India. Shared via its social media channel, the teaser showcases the phone's rear design, suggesting an imminent debut. Although the name isn't officially confirmed, the device is speculated to be the Moto X70 Air, which is already available in China. It has a slim profile similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air. The Moto X70 Air runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Teases New Smartphone Launch in India

Through an X post, Motorola India announced the launch of a new smartphone in the country. The teaser video highlights the phone's rear camera setup, featuring four circular cutouts, housing the camera sensors along with an LED flash. The post is accompanied by a caption that reads, "battery that beats the clock, coming soon."

Battery that beats the clock​. Coming Soon.

Go further. Do more. Never miss out on what's next. 🔥 #Motorola #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/cv4LFAaWZ7 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 27, 2025

The post doesn't specify the exact moniker or launch date of the smartphone, but the Moto X70 Air, which is available in China, is anticipated to hit Indian stores soon. It is set to launch in select global markets as the Motorola Edge 70 on November 5, with the brand already confirming several key specifications.

The colourways and pricing of the Motorola Edge 70 could be different from those of the Moto X70 Air, but the internals and the overall design could be identical. It will arrive as a competitor to the iPhone Air and the Galaxy S25 Edge, thanks to its light, thin design.

Moto X70 Air Price, Specifications

The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version of Moto X70 Air is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 30,000) in China, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version costs CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The Indian variant of the phone could be priced similarly to the Chinese variant.

The Moto X70 Air runs on Android 16 and has a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

On the rear, the Moto X70 Air features a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and, 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, it has a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. It has an IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Moto X70 Air houses a 4,800mAh battery with support for 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. It measures 159.87 x 74.28 x 5.99mm in terms of thickness and weighs 159g.