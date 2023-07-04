Technology News

Nothing Phone 2 Design Revealed Officially Ahead of July 11 Launch

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch on July 11 in global markets including India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 July 2023 16:27 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Design Revealed Officially Ahead of July 11 Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to feature 33 LED lighting zones

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 has 12 individual LEDs
  • Nothing Phone 2 will run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • The Phone 1 was released in July last year

Nothing Phone 2 is all set to be launched on July 11 as a follow-up to last year's Phone 1. In the build-up to its imminent arrival, the Carl Pei-led UK brand has unveiled the first official look of the flagship handset. The official render suggests white and grey colour options for the Nothing Phone 2 with a new Glyph Interface. The overall design appears to follow in the footsteps of the Nothing Phone 1. The Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and will go on sale in India via Flipkart.

Nothing on Tuesday unveiled the official look of its upcoming Nothing Phone 2 via Twitter. As mentioned, the handset is seen in white and dark grey colourways with a transparent rear case and curved edges. The image shared by the brand shows a similar design to its predecessor Nothing Phone 1 that was launched in July last year. The Glyph Interface seems to have a few notable upgrades with slightly tweaked LED lighting.

Ring-like camera module housing dual rear cameras are seen arranged in the upper left corner of the Nothing Phone 2. Further, the volume rockers are seen on the right spine of the smartphone, while the power button is arranged on the left spine.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to feature 33 LED lighting zones, this would be a significant upgrade from Nothing Phone 1's 12 individual LEDs. They can be programmed through the phone software. The handset is teased to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will pack a 4,700mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be launched in global markets including India on July 11. The virtual launch event will begin at 8:30pm IST and will be streamed live via the company's website as well as the official YouTube channel. The upcoming handset will go on sale in India via Flipkart. Unlike the Phone 1, the new handset is confirmed to get a US release.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
