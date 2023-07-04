Technology News

Itel A60s With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Itel A60s is available in Shadow Black, Moonlit Violet, and Glacier Green colour options.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2023 14:30 IST
Itel A60s With 6.6 Inch IPS LCD Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Itel

Itel A60s price in India is set at Rs. 6,499

Highlights
  • Itel A60s packs an 8-megapixel primary sensor
  • The handset is powered by an octa-core processor
  • Itel A60s features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Itel has extended its A series of smartphones with the launch of the Itel A60s in India. The budget offering from the Indian smartphone company features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging. The Itel handset is powered by an octa-core processor. The Itel A60s features fingerprint and face unlock support for biometric unlocking. For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8-megapixel AI primary sensor.

Itel A60s price, availability

Itel A60s price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The handset is available in three colour options — Shadow Black, Moonlit Violet, and Glacier Green.

The smartphone will go on sale starting July 12 on Amazon and other retail outlets.

Itel A60s specifications, features

According to the details mentioned on the Itel India site, the new Itel A60s sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset comes preinstalled with Android 12 out-of-the-box. Powering the phone is a quad-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

For optics, the Itel A60s houses a dual 8-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash on the rear panel. It also features a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options on the Itel A60s include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. The Itel A60s also includes a gravity sensor and compass. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging. The phone is claimed to offer up to 32 days of standby time and up to 7.5 hours of talk time. 

From the Nothing Phone 2 to the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, several new smartphones are expected to make their debeut in July.
Itel A60s

Itel A60s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + QVGA
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1612x720 pixels
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
