Itel has extended its A series of smartphones with the launch of the Itel A60s in India. The budget offering from the Indian smartphone company features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging. The Itel handset is powered by an octa-core processor. The Itel A60s features fingerprint and face unlock support for biometric unlocking. For photography, it comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8-megapixel AI primary sensor.

Itel A60s price, availability

Itel A60s price in India is set at Rs. 6,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The handset is available in three colour options — Shadow Black, Moonlit Violet, and Glacier Green.

The smartphone will go on sale starting July 12 on Amazon and other retail outlets.

Itel A60s specifications, features

According to the details mentioned on the Itel India site, the new Itel A60s sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a waterdrop-style notch. The panel has a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The handset comes preinstalled with Android 12 out-of-the-box. Powering the phone is a quad-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

For optics, the Itel A60s houses a dual 8-megapixel AI camera with an LED flash on the rear panel. It also features a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for biometric authentication.

Connectivity options on the Itel A60s include dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. The Itel A60s also includes a gravity sensor and compass. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W standard charging. The phone is claimed to offer up to 32 days of standby time and up to 7.5 hours of talk time.

