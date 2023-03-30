Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to Come With 120Hz Display, OxygenOS 13.1 : Report

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will launch in India on April 4.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 March 2023 19:58 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be offered in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a 108-megapixel primary lens
  • The device’s camera unit also claims to support 3x lossless zoom
  • It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is scheduled to launch in India on April 4. There have been many reports and rumours surrounding the OnePlus handset that is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite. The Shenzen-based mobile manufacturer has already teased and confirmed some key specifications and design elements of the Nord CE 3 Lite. Now, in an interview with a publication, Kinder Liu, the company president confirmed a few more important specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

In an interview with Tech Radar, OnePlus president and chief operating officer, Kinder Liu, confirmed that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a 6.72-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its predecessor, the Nord CE 2 Lite, had a 6.59-inch display.

Liu also said that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, similar to its predecessor. The device is also confirmed to boot Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top.

Confirming that the device will launch as a midrange gaming device, Liu said in the interview that a "Quick Startup gives users a quick entry into the game, Game Focus Mode automatically blocks unwanted notifications and defeats mistouches and the GPA Frame Stabilizer reduces system lag and enhances frame rate stability."

The landing page of the smartphone also recently confirmed a 108-megapixel primary camera with a 3x lossless zoom feature on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The design teasers revealed an LED flash module located alongside the triple rear camera unit on the back panel.

OnePlus's latest Nord phone is also confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The Nord CE 3 Lite will launch in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour variants.

A previous leak suggested that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be marked at Rs. 21,999 in India. Although the storage options of the device have not yet been confirmed, it is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
  REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Android 12 with promised updates
  • Very good battery life, 33W fast charging
  • Decent performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
