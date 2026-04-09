The Infinix Hot 70 has been rumoured to be in development for quite a while, and its launch could be on the horizon. While the purported handset has yet to be confirmed by the Transsion Holdings subsidiary, it has now been reportedly listed on a certification platform. The listing confirms its moniker and also sheds light on its design and some of its specifications. The Infinix Hot 70 C85 5G is reported to sport a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Inifnix Hot 70 Design, Key Specifications

According to an XpertPick report, the Infinix Hot 70 has been listed on the Google Play Console bearing the model number X6895. The accompanying image hints towards a flat display with a hole-punch cutout. The AI, power, and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the frame.

The listing reportedly reveals that the Infinix Hot 70 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, with the model number MT6789V/CD. It reportedly has an octa-core architecture, comprising two Arm Cortex A76 cores operating at 2.20GHz and six Arm Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.00GHz. The chipset may be paired with an Arm Mali-G57 GPU, with a 962MHz operating frequency, and 4GB of RAM.

The purported Infinix handset appears to run on Android 16 Beta (SDK 36). It is listed with a 720 x 1,576-pixel resolution display and a 280 dpi pixel density.

The Infinix Hot 70, notably, was recently discovered on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. Two different models — X6895 and X6895B — were listed, with different battery capacities. The former was listed with a 5,430mAh battery, while the latter featured a 5,600mAh cell. The X6895B model of the Infinix Hot 70 was said to support 45W wired fast charging.

The same listing shed light on the purported handset's dimensions, too. It will reportedly measure 167.92 x 79.12 x 7.64mm. It appears with support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and NFC. Both variants of the Hot 70 were listed with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.