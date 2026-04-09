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Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Along With Colour Options, Key Specifications

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is expected to be launched in select global markets later this year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2026 10:38 IST
Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design Spotted in Leaked Renders Along With Colour Options, Key Specifications

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could succeed last year's Razr 60 Ultra

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Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 70 Ultra might feature two rear cameras
  • Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could ship with a Snapdragon SoC
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was launched in India in May last year as the latest clamshell-style flagship foldable phone. The handset is currently on sale in the country with a 4-inch cover display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone maker is expected to launch the successor to the handset later this month. Dubbed Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, the design of the foldable phone has been spotted in leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders, which suggest that it could be similar in looks to its predecessor. The purported images of the Razr 70 Ultra also hint that it will be offered in select global markets in at least two colourways.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Colourways (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the purported CAD renders of the rumoured Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. The images suggest that the tech firm might not bring many design changes with its next-generation clamshell-style flagship foldable. The smartphone appears with a dual camera unit on the outside, surrounded by the handset's cover display. Relatively thin bezels appear around the foldable and the outer touchscreens.

motorola razr 70 ultra onleaks inline Motorola Razr 70 Ultra

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could be offered in at least two colourways
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

 

The purported Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is shown with colour options, which could reportedly be marketed as Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood. The Alcantara option will purportedly feature a textured panel, while the other one might arrive with a wooden finish. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, and the left side will reportedly be left clean.

However, the renders do not include a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera, which could have been inadvertently left out of the images by the tech firm, the report added. The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, paired with a 4,700mAh battery.

Morotola's upcoming handset could be offered in at least a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. For optics, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will reportedly feature two 50-megapixel cameras on the outside, which sporting a 50-megapixel shooter on the inner display, placed inside a hole punch display cutout.

However, this is not the first time that the renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra have surfaced online. Recently, the clamshell-style Motorola foldable was spotted with a similar design in a different colour option. The earlier leaked renders did include a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium IP48-rated design
  • Excellent displays
  • Hard to beat cover display experience
  • Smooth software experience
  • Quick to charge with good battery life
  • Quality stereo speakers
  • Primary camera is top notch
  • Bad
  • Heats up when recording 4K video
  • Bottom speaker is easy to block
Read detailed Motorola Razr 60 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 7.00-inch
Cover Display 4.00-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x1272 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1224x2992 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Features, Motorola Razr 70, Motorola Razr 70 Series, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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