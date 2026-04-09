Motorola Razr 60 Ultra was launched in India in May last year as the latest clamshell-style flagship foldable phone. The handset is currently on sale in the country with a 4-inch cover display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone maker is expected to launch the successor to the handset later this month. Dubbed Motorola Razr 70 Ultra, the design of the foldable phone has been spotted in leaked computer-aided design (CAD) renders, which suggest that it could be similar in looks to its predecessor. The purported images of the Razr 70 Ultra also hint that it will be offered in select global markets in at least two colourways.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra Design, Colourways (Expected)

Android Headlines, in collaboration with tipster Steve H McFly (@OnLeaks), has published the purported CAD renders of the rumoured Motorola Razr 70 Ultra. The images suggest that the tech firm might not bring many design changes with its next-generation clamshell-style flagship foldable. The smartphone appears with a dual camera unit on the outside, surrounded by the handset's cover display. Relatively thin bezels appear around the foldable and the outer touchscreens.

Motorola Razr 70 Ultra could be offered in at least two colourways

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

The purported Motorola Razr 70 Ultra is shown with colour options, which could reportedly be marketed as Orient Blue Alcantara and Pantone Cocoa Wood. The Alcantara option will purportedly feature a textured panel, while the other one might arrive with a wooden finish. A power button and volume controls could be placed on the right side of the phone, and the left side will reportedly be left clean.

However, the renders do not include a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera, which could have been inadvertently left out of the images by the tech firm, the report added. The Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process, paired with a 4,700mAh battery.

Morotola's upcoming handset could be offered in at least a 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. For optics, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra will reportedly feature two 50-megapixel cameras on the outside, which sporting a 50-megapixel shooter on the inner display, placed inside a hole punch display cutout.

However, this is not the first time that the renders of the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra have surfaced online. Recently, the clamshell-style Motorola foldable was spotted with a similar design in a different colour option. The earlier leaked renders did include a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera.