Jiya Shankar’s Kadhal Reset Repeat Now on Amazon Prime Video: All You Need to Know About

Written and directed by A.L. Vijay, Kadhal Reset Repeat is a Tamil romance drama film that stars Jiya Shankar in the lead role. The plot of the film centres around a singer who, after suffering a tragic accident, loses her memory. However, what complicates her life is that she wakes up every day afresh, losing memories from the past day. Only then, she finds herself entangled between two men who offer different narratives, while she struggles to discover herself and trust.

When and Where to Watch Kadhal Reset Repeat

The viewers can stream the film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the Tamil language. Those with the subscription will get access to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kadhal Reset Repeat

The film follows Aditi (Played by Jiya Shankar), a singer who loses her memory of the past two years, after facing an accident in Scotland. The film takes a chaotic turn when she is confronted by two men, one who is Aditi's boyfriend, claiming to have a romantic past, while the other, who portrays to have a strong connection with her. The film then explores the psychological impact of the accident, as Aditi tries to regain her identity and discover the true connections from the past two years. While she stars every day afresh, the film offers feel-good sequences, blended with emotions and laughter.

Cast and Crew of Kadhal Reset Repeat

The film has been written by A.L. Vijay, along with A. Mahadev, and features Jiya Shankar in the lead role. She is supported by Arjun Ashokan, M.S. Bhaskar, Madumkesh, Louise Burke, and more. The film's background score has been crafted by Harris Jayaraj, whereas Arvind Krishna is the face behind cinematography.

Reception of Kadhal Reset Repeat

Released theatrically on March 6th, 2026, this film did a decent job at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 7.5/10.