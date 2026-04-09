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NASA’s Artemis 2 Astronauts Take Control of the Ship, Perform Key Tests Ahead of Earth Return

The eighth day of the Artemis 2 mission was a busy one for the crew, as the spacecraft headed towards the Earth.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 April 2026 11:45 IST
NASA’s Artemis 2 Astronauts Take Control of the Ship, Perform Key Tests Ahead of Earth Return

Photo Credit: NASA

Artemis 2 crew will host a virtual press conference on Thursday

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Highlights
  • The crew tested and evaluated the orthostatic intolerance garment
  • Orion spacecraft is expected to splash down on April 10
  • The garment is said to maintain astronauts’ blood pressure during reentry
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NASA's Artemis 2 mission is currently moving towards the Earth after the successful lunar flyby. The astronauts were given some time off on Tuesday to recover after spending hours observing and making notes about the lunar surface. On Wednesday, the crew was back to conducting tests, including demonstrating manual piloting of the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity. Based on NASA's latest estimates, the ship will splash down in the Pacific Ocean near the coast of California on April 10.

Artemis 2 Crew Take Manual Control of Orion

In a blog post, NASA revealed how the eighth day of the Artemis 2 mission will go for the four astronauts. After setting a record for the farthest distance travelled from the Earth by a human, the crew is now back to making preparations for the return trip to Earth. On Thursday, the crew is tasked with two key tests — testing and evaluating the orthostatic intolerance garment, and a demonstration of manual flight control.

The orthostatic intolerance garment is a special outfit which is worn underneath the Orion Crew Survival System suit. NASA has prepared it specifically for deep space missions, and it is said to maintain the astronauts' blood pressure and circulation as they transition back to Earth's gravity. This is important since, after spending extended time in microgravity, some astronauts experience orthostatic intolerance. It is a condition where symptoms like dizziness and lightheadedness are seen when a person stands up.

NASA says the special orthostatic intolerance garment is designed to apply compression on the lower body to assist blood circulation and counteract this effect. The crew has been asked to put on the suit and evaluate its functioning.

Another important task for the astronauts is a manual piloting demonstration. The crew will switch off the autopilot mode to manually steer the Orion spacecraft towards the Earth. The fine-tuning effort will see the crew guiding the ship to a tail-to-Sun altitude. The manoeuvre will allow the crew to manage thermal conditions and power generation. A similar demonstration was performed earlier in the mission.

Day 9 will be critical in the Artemis 2 mission. The astronauts will have to prepare the cabin and complete entry procedures ahead of splashdown. Additionally, the crew will also have to start stowing equipment and installing their seats to ensure everything is secured for reentry.

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Further reading: Artemis 2, NASA, Moon, Earth, Space, Science
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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