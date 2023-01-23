Infinix Note 12i (2022) is all set to go official in India on January 25. Just days ahead of its formal debut, the company confirmed via a press release that the smartphone will be priced below Rs. 10,000 in the country. The Infinix Note 12i (2022) is confirmed to feature a display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. A dedicated microsite on Flipkart is also teasing the specifications of the Infinix Note 12i (2022) ahead of launch. The handset was unveiled in select global markets in September last year. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Infinix on Monday, via a press release, teased the India price details of Infinix Note 12i (2022). It will be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country, as per the company. Further, Infinix is confirmed to provide an exclusive Jio offer with the handset. It will feature a 180Hz touch sampling rate display and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Flipkart, via a dedicated landing page on its website, is also teasing the India launch of the Infinix Note 12i (2022). As per the teaser, the upcoming phone will run on XOS 12 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 1,000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is teased to sport an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The available RAM can be virtually extended up to 7GB using the additional inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a ten-layer cooling system for thermal management.

The Infinix Note 12i (2022) is confirmed to carry a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, Infinix has packed an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on the handset. The other specifications of the Indian variant are likely to be the same as those of the global variant.

To recall, the Infinix Note 12i (2022) was launched in Indonesia in September last year with a price tag of IDR 2,199 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It debuted in Alpine White, Force Black, and Metaverse Blue (translated) colour options.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.