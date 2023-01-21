Technology News

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Surfaces on US FCC Website With Support for 25W Charging: Report

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2023 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Surfaces on US FCC Website With Support for 25W Charging: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will succeed the Samsung Galaxy A33 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has previously appeared on the BIS website
  • The phone was also previously spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database
  • It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has reportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number SM-A346M. It has appeared on the US regulator's website shortly after its arrival on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The listing hints at an imminent global launch for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, including India. The phone is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Galaxy A33 and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

According to My Smart Price report, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was spotted in an FCC listing with the model number SM-A346M, just a day after it was spotted on the BIS website with the model number SM-A346E. The FCC listing shows that the phone will offer support for 25W wired charging, according to the report. Prior to these listings, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database and benchmarking website Geekbench, which revealed some of its key specifications.

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Meanwhile, older leaks claim that the phone will be available in four colour options - graphite, lime, silver, and violet. Other design leaks also suggest that the phone will have a waterdrop-style cutout on the display to house the selfie camera.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup on the back, including a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

The new smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is expected to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33, which was launched in India in March 2022. The phone is priced at Rs. 28,499 and runs on an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is also expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A53.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • IP67 rating
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera
  • Weak low-light video recording
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A53 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Twitter App Update to Stop Displaying the 'For You' Tab by Default, Elon Musk Says
Featured video of the day
iQoo 11 Review: The Game Changer

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Surfaces on US FCC Website With Support for 25W Charging: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia T21 Tablet With 10.36-Inch 2K Display Debuts in India, See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G May Offer 25W Charging Support: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Specifications, Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. This ColorOS Android App Records Calls Without On-Call Voice Disclaimer
  5. iPhone Users Can Now Search Messages by Date on WhatsApp
  6. Marshall Stanmore III Bluetooth Speaker Review
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With 120W FlashCharge, 3D Cooling Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  8. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Could Arrive in Three Different Colour Variants
  9. What Swiggy's CEO Said After Laying Off 380 Employees
  10. Asus Vivobook S 16 Flip OLED With Up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Surfaces on US FCC Website With Support for 25W Charging: Report
  2. Twitter App Update to Stop Displaying the 'For You' Tab by Default, Elon Musk Says
  3. T-Mobile Says Data of 37 Million Customers Exposed in Second Data Breach in 2 Years
  4. Amazon Web Services Plans to Invest $35 Billion by 2040 to Expand Data Centres in Virginia
  5. Apple Files Appeal Against Investigation Into Cloud Gaming and Mobile Browser Dominance by UK Watchdog
  6. Elon Musk Takes Witness Stand, Defends 2018 Buyout Tweets in Tesla Shareholder Trial
  7. Google Photos May Soon Show RAW Images Alongside Other Images on App’s Main Feed: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Go on Sale Today: Price in India, Specifications, Launch Offers
  9. Latest WhatsApp for iOS Update Brings Search by Date Feature on iPhone
  10. iQoo Neo 7 5G Design, Colours, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Likely to Be a Rebadged Neo 7 SE
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.