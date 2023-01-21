Samsung Galaxy A34 5G has reportedly surfaced on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number SM-A346M. It has appeared on the US regulator's website shortly after its arrival on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The listing hints at an imminent global launch for the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, including India. The phone is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Galaxy A33 and could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

According to My Smart Price report, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was spotted in an FCC listing with the model number SM-A346M, just a day after it was spotted on the BIS website with the model number SM-A346E. The FCC listing shows that the phone will offer support for 25W wired charging, according to the report. Prior to these listings, the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was also spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database and benchmarking website Geekbench, which revealed some of its key specifications.

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Meanwhile, older leaks claim that the phone will be available in four colour options - graphite, lime, silver, and violet. Other design leaks also suggest that the phone will have a waterdrop-style cutout on the display to house the selfie camera.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup on the back, including a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro lens.

The new smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is expected to be the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A33, which was launched in India in March 2022. The phone is priced at Rs. 28,499 and runs on an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM. Alongside the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is also expected to launch as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A53.

