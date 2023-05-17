Technology News

Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

Infinix Note 30i packs up to 8GB RAM along with up to 256GB inbuilt storage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2023 11:49 IST
Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Note 30i supports reverse charging

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 30i runs on Android 13-based XOS 13
  • The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • Infinix Note 30i sports a 6.66-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Infinix Note 30i has been unveiled by the company in the global market. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB+8GB of extended RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It features a 6.66-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The handset is equipped with a stereo speaker setup that features sound by JBL. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also comes with IP53-rated water and dust resistance.

Infinix Note 30i price and availability are yet to be announced by the company. However, it is likely to be available for purchase via Infinix's official website and other partner retail stores. The handset is available in Variable Gold, Obsidian Black, and Impression Green colourways.

Infinix Note 30i specifications, features

The newly launched Infinix Note 30i sports a 6.66-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, whereas users can borrow up to 8GB of unused inbuilt storage to use it as additional RAM via memory fusion technology. The phone packs up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box. Infinix has also included dual stereo speakers with sound by JBL on the Infinix Note 30i.

For optics, the Infinix Note 30i ships with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor. However, the other two sensors are yet to be detailed. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a punch-hole cutout positioned at the top of the phone.

Additionally, the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It also supports reverse charging and comes with IP53-rated water and dust resistance.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Infinix Note 30i

Infinix Note 30i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.66-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Infinix Note 30i, Infinix Note 30i specifications, Infinix Note 30i price, Infinix
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar: Details
Google to Delete Accounts That Are Inactive for 2 Years Starting December Over Security Threats
Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo N53 Key Specifications Officially Revealed: See Details
  2. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  6. Vivo V29e With Dimensity 7000 Series SoC May Debut on This Date
  7. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  8. Infinix Note 30i With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Ex-Employee Charged in US for Alleged Theft of Company's Self-Driving Technology
  2. Google to Delete Accounts That Are Inactive for 2 Years Starting December Over Security Threats
  3. Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  4. Apple Unveils New Accessibility Features; Live Speech, Personal Voice and More
  5. Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar: Details
  6. Bitcoin Trades at Over $27,000, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins in Registering Profits
  7. Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ether Should Be Regulated as Gambling, UK Lawmakers Say Citing Risks
  8. Elon Musk Warns of Difficult Global Economy for Next 12 Months, Says Tesla Not Immune
  9. China's Baidu Confident Its AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Won't Make Mistakes on 'Sensitive Topics'
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition Launched for Military: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.