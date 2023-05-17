Photo Credit: Infinix
Infinix Note 30i has been unveiled by the company in the global market. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB+8GB of extended RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It features a 6.66-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The handset is equipped with a stereo speaker setup that features sound by JBL. The phone gets a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It also comes with IP53-rated water and dust resistance.
Infinix Note 30i price and availability are yet to be announced by the company. However, it is likely to be available for purchase via Infinix's official website and other partner retail stores. The handset is available in Variable Gold, Obsidian Black, and Impression Green colourways.
The newly launched Infinix Note 30i sports a 6.66-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, whereas users can borrow up to 8GB of unused inbuilt storage to use it as additional RAM via memory fusion technology. The phone packs up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.
In terms of software, the phone runs on Android 13-based XOS 13 out-of-the-box. Infinix has also included dual stereo speakers with sound by JBL on the Infinix Note 30i.
For optics, the Infinix Note 30i ships with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel sensor. However, the other two sensors are yet to be detailed. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a punch-hole cutout positioned at the top of the phone.
Additionally, the phone houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It also supports reverse charging and comes with IP53-rated water and dust resistance.
