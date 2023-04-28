Infinix Smart 7 HD was launched in India on Friday. The new Infinix Smart 7 series phone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and features an AI-backed dual rear camera setup. The entry-level handset is offered in three colour options and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. The Infinix Smart 7 HD is powered by an Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting next week.

Infinix Smart 7 HD price in India, availability

The Infinix Smart 7 HD is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the single 2GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Ink Black, Jade White, and Silk Black colour options and will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting May 4 at 12:00pm.

Sale offers on the Infinix Smart 7 HD include a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the handset via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Standard EMI options start at Rs. 211.

Infinix Smart 7 HD specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Smart 7 HD runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) based XOS 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) IPS display with 60Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch sampling rate. The screen has a waterdrop-style notch cutout and is rated to deliver up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The new smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually extended up to 4GB by utilising unused storage.

For pictures and videos, the Infinix Smart 7 HD has an AI-backed dual camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel main sensor and dual LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats, coupled with LED flash. The Infinix Smart 7 HD packs 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG and Wi-Fi. The Infinix Smart 7 HD comes with an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Infinix has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Infinix Smart 7 HD. The battery is claimed to offer up to 39 hours of calling time, up to 50 hours of music playback time, and up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge. The ultra power saving mode is said to deliver up to 2 hours of calling time even when the battery is down to 5 percent. It measures 75.51x163.88x8.65mm and weighs 196 grams.

