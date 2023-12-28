Infinix Smart 8 has been teased to launch in India soon. The handset was recently unveiled in Nigeria. Infinix has revealed some key features and colour options of the Indian variant of the Smart 8. The Indian variant is expected to be similar to its global counterpart in terms of specifications. Notably, the company has also introduced another model from the Infinix Smart 8 lineup in India, the Infinix Smart 8 HD, which debuted in the country earlier this month.

In a press note, Infinix confirmed that the Infinix Smart 8 will soon launch in India, although an exact launch date wasn't revealed. The company shared the design and colour options of the handset as well. In the images shared, the phone is seen with a wooden textured back panel and in black, gold, and white colourways.

The Indian variant of the Infinix Smart 8 is confirmed to have a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an unspecified secondary AI-assisted sensor alongside a ring LED light unit at the back. The front camera, also accompanied by an LED flash will have an 8-megapixel sensor. The phone will also come with the Magic Ring feature, which is similar to Apple's Dynamic Island that shows notifications and other relevant alerts.

Since the Indian variant of the Infinix Smart 8 is likely to be similar to the global version, it is likely that it will share its specifications. The global variant of the handset carries a 6.6-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness level of 500 nits.

The global variant of the Infinix Smart 8 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard memory. The RAM is expandable by an additional 4GB and the storage is extendable via a microSD card. The phone ships with Android 13-based XOS 13.

Backed by a 5,000mAh battery, the Inifnix Smart 8 supports 10W wired charging via a USB Type-C port. In Nigeria, the handset is offered in Crystal Green, Galaxy White, Timber Black, and Shiny Gold colour options.

