Apple rolled out new iOS 18.1 developer and public updates for iPhone on Monday. With the new updates, the Cupertino-based tech giant brings new toggles in the Control Centre, changes to the Notification Summaries, support for Sleep Apnea detection, and the ability to share Apple Music songs directly on social media platforms. Notably, this development comes days after Apple released iOS 18.0.1 — the first major stable update since the release of the operating system (OS) last month.

According to Apple, the iOS 18 Developer Beta 6 update introduces two new dedicated toggles for the Control Centre: AirDrop and Satellite. Prior to the update, these options were only available within the Connectivity window but can now be placed as standalone toggles in the Control Centre. There are new Measure and Level options too.

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 Update is Now Available for Download on iPhone

Furthermore, the update also brings a minor change to Notifications Summaries — a feature that is backed by Apple Intelligence. It now shows the number of notifications received next to the stack on the iPhone's lock screen. Additionally, Apple Music users can now share songs directly on TikTok from within the app.

One of the more notable additions in the beta update is Sleep Apnea detection, which Apple previewed with the launch of its Watch Series 10 last month. It records and informs the user of any breathing disturbances that might be considered moderate or severe Sleep Apnea and may require further action. These alerts can be toggled within the Health app.

Apple has also rolled out natural language search in the App Store and there is a new splash screen that lets users know how it works. It now supports the use of descriptive app tags while searching for finding apps more easily.

Both iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 6 and Public Beta 3 updates are compatible with all the models which have received the iOS 18 update last month.