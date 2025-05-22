Technology News
iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete Products List

Apple says only the 64GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 8 have been added to the vintage list.

Updated: 22 May 2025 19:08 IST
iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete Products List

Apple launched the iPhone 8 (pictured) alongside the iPhone 8 Plus in 2017

Highlights
  • Apple says iPhone 7 Plus, and 64GB, 256GB iPhone 8 models are now vintage
  • Vintage devices are eligible for limited service and repairs
  • Obsolete devices get no official hardware service or parts support
Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete devices to include two more iPhone models — iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8. These smartphones are now considered outdated and their service and repairs will be limited. The Cupertino-based tech giant usually discontinues hardware service for certain products that are technologically obsolete due to difficulty in sourcing parts and carrying out repairs, although it still continues to support them through software updates.

The iPhone 7 Plus was launched globally alongside the iPhone 7 in 2016, priced at Rs. 72,000 for the 32GB variant. It was discontinued in 2019 following the debut of the iPhone 11 series.

Meanwhile, Apple introduced the iPhone 8 at its first event held at Apple Park in 2017. It made its debut with a starting price of Rs. 64,000 for the 64GB storage model, alongside the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. The phone's distribution for sale was stopped by the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2020 after the release of the iPhone SE (2020).

While all configurations of the iPhone 7 Plus have been categorised as obsolete, only the 64GB and 256GB storage variants of the iPhone 8 have been added to the list. It does not mention the 128GB model, which was available for purchase for a longer period.

iPhone Models Deemed Vintage

  1. iPhone 4 (8GB)
  2. iPhone 5
  3. iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB)
  4. iPhone 6s Plus
  5. iPhone SE
  6. iPhone 7 Plus
  7. iPhone 8 (64GB, 256GB)
  8. iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED
  9. iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED
  10. iPhone X
  11. iPhone XS Max

Which Models Does Apple Categorise as Vintage and Obsolete?

As per Apple, a product is deemed vintage if their distribution for sale has stopped more than five but less than seven years ago. While they are still eligible for service and repairs, it is subject to the availability of parts.

Meanwhile, the company says a product is obsolete if it stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago. All hardware services, including repairs, by Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) are discontinued for such devices. Further, service providers cannot order parts from Apple for products categorised as obsolete.

However, Mac laptops are still eligible for an extended repair period specifically for the battery, for up to 10 years from when the model was last distributed for sale, but it is still contingent on parts' availability.

Apple says Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Some of the most popular vintage models include the original iPhone, iPhone 4, iPhone 6S, and the iPhone X.

Apple, Apple Vintage List, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Tecno Pova Curve 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; to Be Available on Flipkart

iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 Added to Apple's Vintage and Obsolete Products List
Comment
