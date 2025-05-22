Apple has updated its list of vintage and obsolete devices to include two more iPhone models — iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8. These smartphones are now considered outdated and their service and repairs will be limited. The Cupertino-based tech giant usually discontinues hardware service for certain products that are technologically obsolete due to difficulty in sourcing parts and carrying out repairs, although it still continues to support them through software updates.

The iPhone 7 Plus was launched globally alongside the iPhone 7 in 2016, priced at Rs. 72,000 for the 32GB variant. It was discontinued in 2019 following the debut of the iPhone 11 series.

Meanwhile, Apple introduced the iPhone 8 at its first event held at Apple Park in 2017. It made its debut with a starting price of Rs. 64,000 for the 64GB storage model, alongside the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X. The phone's distribution for sale was stopped by the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2020 after the release of the iPhone SE (2020).

While all configurations of the iPhone 7 Plus have been categorised as obsolete, only the 64GB and 256GB storage variants of the iPhone 8 have been added to the list. It does not mention the 128GB model, which was available for purchase for a longer period.

iPhone Models Deemed Vintage

iPhone 4 (8GB) iPhone 5 iPhone 6s (16GB, 64GB, 128GB) iPhone 6s Plus iPhone SE iPhone 7 Plus iPhone 8 (64GB, 256GB) iPhone 8 (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X iPhone XS Max

Which Models Does Apple Categorise as Vintage and Obsolete?

As per Apple, a product is deemed vintage if their distribution for sale has stopped more than five but less than seven years ago. While they are still eligible for service and repairs, it is subject to the availability of parts.

Meanwhile, the company says a product is obsolete if it stopped distributing them for sale more than seven years ago. All hardware services, including repairs, by Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) are discontinued for such devices. Further, service providers cannot order parts from Apple for products categorised as obsolete.

However, Mac laptops are still eligible for an extended repair period specifically for the battery, for up to 10 years from when the model was last distributed for sale, but it is still contingent on parts' availability.

Apple says Monster-branded Beats products are considered obsolete regardless of when they were purchased. Some of the most popular vintage models include the original iPhone, iPhone 4, iPhone 6S, and the iPhone X.