Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone Price Tipped to Exceed $3,000; Launch Timeline Leaked

Samsung's purported tri-fold smartphone is only expected to arrive in two markets.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2025 16:35 IST
Samsung’s first hinted at its upcoming tri-fold model at its Galaxy S series Unpacked 2025 event

  • Samsung’s tri-folding device will open out into a rectangular tablet
  • It will be launched around the same time as the Galaxy Z models this year
  • Production and availability is said to be limited
Samsung is having a busy 2025, and it is turning out to be a year with noteworthy product releases. The brand's Galaxy S25 Ultra model got a refreshed design, this was followed up by the recent launch of its Galaxy S25 Edge. But it appears that Samsung has more up its sleeves, as its Galaxy Z Fold 7 book-style foldable is set to get big upgrades this year. A new foldable model is also said to be in the works, and it could debut as tri-fold smartphone. The price and launch timeline for this device has now leaked online.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claims that Samsung's tri-fold device is set for launch in Q3 2025. This contradicts an earlier report, which claimed that the bigger foldable will debut much later after the Galaxy Z series releases this year.

The leaker reiterates information that was previously leaked — that the Samsung tri-fold model will see a limited release and that it will only go on sale in South Korea and China.

The purported tri-fold Galaxy smartphone will see limited production, meaning that the device will be available in limited quantities. It remains unclear whether Samsung will ramp up production, depending on demand at the moment. However, given its expected price tag that should be between $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,56,200) to $3,500 (roughly Rs. 2,98,900), such a device may only see a few takers.

While regular book-style foldables have a large display with a single hinge, Samsung is expected to go the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate route and launch a device with two hinges instead.

We have seen some patent leaks in the past that indicate similar layouts, one with two hinges and another with three hinges and four connected panels as well. Indeed, these foldables will open out into full-size tablets instead of the current state of foldables, which basically gives a user the width of two regular smartphone displays side-by-side.

 

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Indian Developer Underdogs Studios Reveals Gameplay for Mukti, Narrative Title Coming to PS5 and PC

Comment

