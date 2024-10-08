Technology News
Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date Set for October 12; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed

Oppo K12 Plus is confirmed to get a 6,400mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 10:51 IST
Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date Set for October 12; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K12 Plus will come in Basalt Black and Snow Peak White colours

Highlights
  • Oppo K12 Plus will support 80W wired fast charging
  • The handset is tipped to get a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Oppo K12 Plus could come with an IP54-rated build
Oppo K12 Plus is confirmed to launch in China later this month. The company has announced the launch date of the handset and revealed its design and colour options. A few key features of the upcoming smartphone have been confirmed as well. It is expected to join the base Oppo K12, which was unveiled in China in April this year. The design of the Oppo K12 Plus variant appears to be similar to that of the vanilla version, however, it will come with a bigger battery..

Oppo K12 Plus Launch, Design, Colour Options

The Oppo K12 Plus will launch in China on October 12 at 2:30pm local time, an official Weibo post from Oppo confirms. The company has revealed the design of the handset as well. It sports a pill-shaped rear camera module, which holds two camera sensors and an LED flat unit in smaller, circular slots.

Another Weibo post confirms that the Oppo K12 Plus will come in two colour options — Basalt Black and Snow Peak White.

Oppo K12 Plus Features

The Oppo K12 Plus is confirmed to get a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It will ship with Android 14-based ColorOS 14. 

Oppo's upcoming smartphone will likely be backed by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, according to a recent listing on the MIIT / TENAA website. It is expected to get a 6.7-inch 120Hz full HD+ AMOLED screen, a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset may come with an IP54-rated build and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Notably, the base Oppo K12 launched with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC as well but it has a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support. It has an IP54 rating, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display alongside 50-megapixel dual rear camera units, and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. In China, the phone is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Further reading: Oppo K12 Plus, Oppo K12 Plus launch, Oppo K12 Plus specifications, Oppo K12 series, Oppo
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best-Selling Tablets Deals During the Sale
Oppo K12 Plus Launch Date Set for October 12; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
