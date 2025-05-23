Technology News
English Edition

Apple Stores Said to Be Opened in Mumbai and Bengaluru as Apple Eyes Retail Expansion

Apple has yet to provide further details on its plans to open four more stores in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 May 2025 17:43 IST
Apple Stores Said to Be Opened in Mumbai and Bengaluru as Apple Eyes Retail Expansion

Apple's first offline retail store in India was opened in the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to open four new stores in India
  • The Cupertino company already has two Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi
  • Mumbai and Delhi-NCR will get their second stores in the future
Advertisement

Apple inaugurated its first retail stores in two cities in India in 2023, and the company is preparing to open new Apple Stores in more parts of the country. Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company was planning to open four more stores in the country, and the announcement came nearly two years after the firm launched its first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The company has yet to provide further details on its plans to open more stores in India.

Upcoming Apple Store Locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru

A report in The Financial Express states that the company plans to launch new Apple Stores at Sky City Mall in Borivali (Mumbai) and Phoenix Mall of Asia in Yelahanka (Bengaluru). Citing unidentified sources, the publication states that Apple has been hiring staff for these outlets over the past couple of months. These are two of four new locations for upcoming Apple Stores in India.

Last month, it was reported that Apple had finalised locations for new Apple Stores at Kopa Mall in Pune and at the DLF Mall of India in Noida. At the time, the company was said to be looking for two locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These upcoming outlets are expected to be inaugurated as part of the second phase of Apple's retail expansion in the country. The first Apple Store in India was opened in Mumbai (Apple BKC) in April 2023, followed by Delhi (Apple Saket).

The Apple Saket store is said to have a 60 percent share of sales, despite the store being considerably smaller than Apple BKC. If the publication's claims are accurate, then Apple will have two stores each in Mumbai (BKC and Borivali) and Delhi-NCR (Saket and Noida)

Apple has been focusing its attention on India over the past few years, from expanding its retail presence to increasing the number of products that are assembled in the country. The company is looking to diversify its supply chain to reduce its reliance on China. The company is also shipping iPhone units assembled in India to the US, after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple Store, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung Tri-Fold Smartphone Price Tipped to Exceed $3,000; Launch Timeline Leaked

Related Stories

Apple Stores Said to Be Opened in Mumbai and Bengaluru as Apple Eyes Retail Expansion
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Pricing, Specifications Teased
  2. Samsung Galaxy A26 Review
  3. Noise Buds F1 With Up to 50-Hour Playback Time Debuts at This Price Tag
  4. Honor 400 Series With 200-Megapixel Main Camera Debuts
  5. Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Colours, Key Features Confirmed
  6. Xiaomi 15S Pro With With In-House XRING 01 SoC, 6,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. OTT Releases of the Week: Truth or Trouble, Motorheads, and More
  8. Xiaomi Civi 5 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 6,00mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Trump Threatens 25 Percent Tariffs on Apple If iPhones Not Made in US
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15, MacBook Air (M4) and More Get Discounts During Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale
  3. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says AI Models Hallucinate Less Than Humans: Report
  4. UK Government Updates Crypto Reporting Guidelines, Mandates Collection of Crypto Transaction Data
  5. Acer Swift Neo WIth Intel Core Ultra 5, Up to 32GB RAM Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Elden Ring Film Adaptation in the Works at A24 With Alex Garland Set to Direct
  7. Noise Buds F1 TWS Earbuds With IPX5 Rating, Up to 50-Hour Total Playback Time Launched in India
  8. News Media Alliance Issues Statement on Google’s AI Mode, Calls It ‘Definition of Theft’
  9. Honor Pad 10 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 10,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro India Launch Teased; Pricing, Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »