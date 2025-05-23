Apple inaugurated its first retail stores in two cities in India in 2023, and the company is preparing to open new Apple Stores in more parts of the country. Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company was planning to open four more stores in the country, and the announcement came nearly two years after the firm launched its first retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi. The company has yet to provide further details on its plans to open more stores in India.

Upcoming Apple Store Locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru

A report in The Financial Express states that the company plans to launch new Apple Stores at Sky City Mall in Borivali (Mumbai) and Phoenix Mall of Asia in Yelahanka (Bengaluru). Citing unidentified sources, the publication states that Apple has been hiring staff for these outlets over the past couple of months. These are two of four new locations for upcoming Apple Stores in India.

Last month, it was reported that Apple had finalised locations for new Apple Stores at Kopa Mall in Pune and at the DLF Mall of India in Noida. At the time, the company was said to be looking for two locations in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

These upcoming outlets are expected to be inaugurated as part of the second phase of Apple's retail expansion in the country. The first Apple Store in India was opened in Mumbai (Apple BKC) in April 2023, followed by Delhi (Apple Saket).

The Apple Saket store is said to have a 60 percent share of sales, despite the store being considerably smaller than Apple BKC. If the publication's claims are accurate, then Apple will have two stores each in Mumbai (BKC and Borivali) and Delhi-NCR (Saket and Noida)

Apple has been focusing its attention on India over the past few years, from expanding its retail presence to increasing the number of products that are assembled in the country. The company is looking to diversify its supply chain to reduce its reliance on China. The company is also shipping iPhone units assembled in India to the US, after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China.