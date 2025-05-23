Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro will be available for purchase next month in India. Although Lava is yet to formally announce the launch date, e-commerce website Amazon India has teased the sale date and specifications of the new Bold series smartphones. They are confirmed to come with Unisoc chipsets and 5,000mAh batteries. The Lava Bold N1 is listed with a dual rear camera unit, while the Lava Bold N1 Pro flaunts a triple rear camera setup.

Lava Bold N1, Bold N1 Pro Price in India

Amazon has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro. The listing reveals that the Lava Bold N1 will be available for purchase from June 4 with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999. Meanwhile, the Lava Bold N1 Pro will go on sale starting June 2 with an initial price tag of Rs. 6,699.

The listing on the e-commerce website gives us an early look at their colourways and specifications. The Lava Bold N1 is listed in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colour options with a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It features an AI-backed rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone gets an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Bold N1 is confirmed to run on an octa-core Unisoc processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage. The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Lava Bold N1 Pro is also listed with an IP54-rated build and shown in Stealth Black and Titanium Black colourways. It has a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and will run on the Unisoc T606 SoC alongside 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The handset offers a 4GB virtual RAM option as well.

For optics, the Lava Bold N1 Pro has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel shooter. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

