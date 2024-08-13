iOS 18 Developer Beta 6 and Public Beta 4 for the iPhone have been rolled out by Apple. As with past beta updates, both introduce a handful of changes that Apple did not showcase at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10. Tweaks have been made in the user interface (UI) of apps such as Apple Music, and there is now a dedicated Control Centre button for toggling Bluetooth instead of having to jump into the grouped connectivity options.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18 Public Beta 4 brings new splash screens that appear when you open apps such as Home, Notes and Photos for the first time after the update. Additionally, the Browse tab in Apple Music, which allows users to browse through artists, genres, albums and playlists, has now been renamed to New.

One of the most minute but highly-request additions is a dedicated Bluetooth control toggle for the iPhone's Control Centre. Following its rollout, users can turn Bluetooth on/off and access other controls by simply bringing up the window. Prior to the update, it first required delving into the connectivity options.

Tweaks have also been introduced to app icons. When dark mode is enabled, app icons in notifications will match the theme, instead of following the standard light mode theme. Furthermore, users can now create custom tints for every home and lock screen combo. They can save the app tint settings along with the wallpaper and change it by simply long-pressing on the home screen and swiping through saved ones.

In addition to iOS 18 Developer Beta 6, Apple has also rolled out the sixth developer beta updates of iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, tvOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Furthermore, the fourth public beta updates for the aforementioned firmware, powering Apple devices such as the iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and more, have also been introduced. Its rollout also coincides with the release of iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 2 update with Apple Intelligence features.