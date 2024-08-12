iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to be launched next year. Ahead of the launch, a new report has claimed that the cheapest non-flagship iPhone could also get artificial intelligence features courtesy of Apple Intelligence. However, this will not be the only upgrade coming to the smartphone, as per the report. The upcoming iPhone SE model is also said to have a design similar to the iPhone 14. Further, the handset will also reportedly feature an OLED panel and a single 48-megapixel camera.

iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple might launch the iPhone SE 4 at the beginning of 2025. This will corroborate with an older report which claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a Q1 2025 timeline for the launch of the non-flagship model.

The upcoming iPhone SE model could also get some noteworthy upgrades, as per the report. The biggest upgrade is said to be the inclusion of Apple Intelligence features in the device right at the launch. While the list of AI features that might arrive on the device is not known at the moment, it is believed that some features that rely on heavy on-device processing might not be present.

Gurman claims that the design language of the smartphone could be similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED panel stretching “across the full device”. Previously, a report claimed that Apple could use 6.1-inch Super XDR displays for the iPhone SE 4. A part of these panels could reportedly be sourced from iPhone 13 displays, which is said to be repurposed by LG Display. This is considered to be a cost-cutting measure by the company. However, a large portion of the displays are said to be manufactured by BOE Technology.

Apart from this, the iPhone SE 4 is also reported to feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It could be equipped with Apple's A18 chipset with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options. Other reported upgrades include the addition of Face ID, a USB Type-C charging and data port, and more.