Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features at Launch

iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features at Launch

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 12:04 IST
iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features at Launch

Photo Credit: Apple

It is not known whether all the Apple Intelligence features will be available on the iPhone SE 4

Highlights
  • The iPhone SE 4 is said to feature an OLED display
  • The Apple smartphone could get a single 48-megapixel camera
  • AI features were recently rolled out in the iOS 18.1 developer beta
Advertisement

iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to be launched next year. Ahead of the launch, a new report has claimed that the cheapest non-flagship iPhone could also get artificial intelligence features courtesy of Apple Intelligence. However, this will not be the only upgrade coming to the smartphone, as per the report. The upcoming iPhone SE model is also said to have a design similar to the iPhone 14. Further, the handset will also reportedly feature an OLED panel and a single 48-megapixel camera.

iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his Power On newsletter, Apple might launch the iPhone SE 4 at the beginning of 2025. This will corroborate with an older report which claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning a Q1 2025 timeline for the launch of the non-flagship model.

The upcoming iPhone SE model could also get some noteworthy upgrades, as per the report. The biggest upgrade is said to be the inclusion of Apple Intelligence features in the device right at the launch. While the list of AI features that might arrive on the device is not known at the moment, it is believed that some features that rely on heavy on-device processing might not be present.

Gurman claims that the design language of the smartphone could be similar to the iPhone 14, with an OLED panel stretching “across the full device”. Previously, a report claimed that Apple could use 6.1-inch Super XDR displays for the iPhone SE 4. A part of these panels could reportedly be sourced from iPhone 13 displays, which is said to be repurposed by LG Display. This is considered to be a cost-cutting measure by the company. However, a large portion of the displays are said to be manufactured by BOE Technology.

Apart from this, the iPhone SE 4 is also reported to feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It could be equipped with Apple's A18 chipset with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options. Other reported upgrades include the addition of Face ID, a USB Type-C charging and data port, and more.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone, Apple, Apple Intelligence, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Alleged Renders Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Five Colour Options
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Hit With Losses

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak Suggests Familiar Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. 13,000-Year-Old Pillar Found in Turkey Reveals World's Oldest Calendar
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Check Top Deals on Monitors, Printers
#Latest Stories
  1. Hi-Fi Rush Developer Tango Gameworks Acquired by Krafton, Will Continue Work on Future Projects
  2. iPhone SE 4 to Reportedly Get Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Gains, Most Altcoins Hit With Losses
  4. Meteorite Impacts Not Solar Wind Are Key to Moon’s Atmosphere, New Research Shows
  5. World's Oldest Calendar Discovered at 13,000-Year-Old Turkish Temple
  6. Google Pixel 9 Series Offline Availability Confirmed at Reliance Digital, Croma Stores Ahead of Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Alleged Renders Suggest Triple Rear Cameras, Five Colour Options
  8. Ola Electric Shares Surge on Debut as Investors Bet on Increasing EV Adoption
  9. Signal Private Messenger Blocked in Russia by Roskomnadzor: Report
  10. Honor Magic V3 Global Model Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »