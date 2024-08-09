Technology News
iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Launch

iPhone 16 series display panels will reportedly be manufactured by Samsung Display and LG Display.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2024 18:23 IST
iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Pexels/Mateusz Taciak

An earlier report claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro models might get larger batteries

Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly increased supply volume of the displays this year
  • Samsung Display is said to be supplying 80 million display panel units
  • LG Display will reportedly fulfill 43 million display units
iPhone 16 series is rumoured to be announced next month, and ahead of the launch, a report has claimed that the display panels for the smartphones have entered mass production. The OLED displays for the upcoming iPhone series will be manufactured by Samsung Display and LG Display, as per the report. Apple reportedly expects a higher demand for its handsets, and has accordingly asked the suppliers to manufacture a larger number of units compared to the previous year. An earlier report also claimed that the iPhone 16 Pro models could get larger batteries.

iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Hit Production

According to a report by South Korean publication ETNews, the Cupertino-based tech giant asked its display suppliers to start the mass production of the display units. Subsequently, Samsung Display and LG Display have reportedly switched to full-time manufacturing of the OLED panels.

The manufacturing of the OLED panels began last month, as per the report. The reason behind this is said to be Apple's higher requirement of display units. The tech giant reportedly expects a higher demand for the smartphones in the market, likely due to the new Apple Intelligence features.

This year, the company has reportedly tasked Samsung Display with manufacturing 80 million display panels, whereas LG Display will be supplying 43 million units of the same. Notably, these two companies were Apple's sole smartphone display manufacturers last year as well.

As per the publication, the major beneficiary of this increased demand will be LG Display. Its supply is said to be increasing by more than 10 million units compared to the previous year. It will reportedly fulfill more than 30 percent of Apple's total display shipment. This increase came after the company reportedly received a delayed approval for the mass production of iPhone 15 series displays and struggled to fulfill the units on time.

Separately, another report claims that both the iPhone 16 Pro models could get increased battery capacity. The iPhone 16 Pro could be backed by a 3,577mAh battery whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could house a 4,676mAh battery. While Apple does not officially reveal the battery capacity of its smartphones, it is known that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models have 3,274mAh and 4,441mAh batteries, respectively.

Comments

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Honor 200 Series Gets New Update With Call Recording Feature and Other Enhancements

