Pixel 9 Series Launch Today: How to Watch the Made by Google Event Livestream, What to Expect

The upcoming Made by Google launch event livestream begins at 10:30pm IST on Tuesday.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 August 2024 11:42 IST
Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 series will be launched at the company's event on Tuesday
  • The firm is also expected to launch the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Buds Pro 2
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold is the first Pixel branded foldable to debut in India
Google's Pixel 9 series of smartphones — comprising the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold — is set to be unveiled by the company at its upcoming 'Made by Google' hardware launch event on Tuesday. The search giant typically introduces two smartphone models, but the new series will help it compete with rivals that offer a more versatile lineup. Google has also confirmed that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be launched in India, making it the first foldable phone from the company to be introduced in the country. Other Pixel devices and new AI features are also expected to be announced at the event.

Google Pixel 9 Launch at Made by Google Event: How to Watch Livestream

The upcoming Made by Google event will begin at 10am PDT (that's 10:30pm IST) on Tuesday, at Google's headquarters. Like other hardware launch events from the company, the event will be streamed live, via the company's Made by Google YouTube channel on your phone, smart TV, or a web browser.

You can also watch the Made by Google launch event livestream via the player embedded below.

Google Pixel 9 Launch at Made by Google Event: What to Expect

The new Pixel 9 smartphone lineup will be one of the most important announcements that Google is expected to make at the company's hardware launch event tonight. This year, there have been several leaks related to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, which are expected to sport a dual and triple rear camera setup, respectively. Both these phones are said to feature a 6.3-inch display, with different resolutions.

On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is expected to arrive as a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a bigger battery and display. Google's second foldable phone — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is — is expected to be the most expensive foldable phone announced by the company, and will compete with the OnePlus Open and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the country. 

All four models in the Pixel 9 series of smartphones are expected to run on Google's own fourth-generation Tensor G4 chipset, which is said to be similar to the Exynos 2400 processor. The standard model could be equipped with 8GB of RAM, while the other models are expected to offer more memory, according to recent reports. Like last year's Pixel 8 series, Google is likely to promise 7 years of OS and security updates for its upcoming smartphones.

Google is also expected to announce two other devices at the Made by Google event on Tuesday. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to arrive in 41mm and 45mm size options, while a new battery is expected to deliver better battery life on the smartwatch compared to its predecessor. On the other hand, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are rumoured to arrive with improvements to battery life and audio performance, as well as new colourways.

Gemini AI and on-device AI capabilities are likely to be shown off by Google at the upcoming launch event, and the Pixel 9 series could be the only handsets with new AI features for a few months. We can also expect to hear more about Android 15 and its features — the company's new handsets are expected to run on the new OS version, which is also expected to roll out to Pixel phones in the near future.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 series, Google Pixel 9 launch event, Made by Google, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Google Pixel 8 Production in India Begins Ahead of Pixel 9 Launch Today

