iOS 26.4, which the Cupertino-based tech giant rolled out recently, is the latest stable version of iOS available yet. The new update was earlier expected to bring support for end-to-end encrypted Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging between iPhone and Android, as Apple was found testing the feature in one of the beta versions. However, the stable version was not released with the same. Now, the iPhone-maker has started rolling out the first beta version of the new iOS 26.5 for developers, which is reportedly rolling out with the re-enabled RCS messaging between Android and iOS.

iOS 26.5 Beta 1 Includes 'Suggested Places' in Apple Maps

On Monday, Apple published the release notes for the first beta version of the iOS 26.5 update, along with iPadOS 26.5 beta 1. The new firmware version is currently rolling out to users enrolled in Apple's beta programme and developers, allowing them to experience iOS 26.5, provide feedback on the new iOS version, and report bugs and other issues before it is rolled out to a wider user base.

MacRumors reports that the new update introduces various new features and a few changes. The beta version reportedly introduces a new “Suggested Places” feature in Apple Maps, which is said to provide location-based recommendations to users for trending places they can visit nearby. It might also offer suggestions based on a user's recent searches.

This reportedly lays the groundwork for search-based ads that the Cupertino company might introduce in a future update to Apple Maps, which will allow businesses to buy ad spaces, highlighting them in Apple Maps search results. The publication spotted that the codebase of the iOS 26.5 beta 1 update highlights that Apple Maps “may show local ads based on your approximate location, current search terms, or view of the map while you search”. These suggestions will reportedly be clearly labelled as ads.

On top of this, Apple has reportedly “re-enabled” end-to-end encryption for RCS text messages between iOS and Android with the iOS 26.5 beta 1 update, offering a secure way of communication between devices running on the two platforms. It is said to bring a toggle for end-to-end encrypted messages in Settings. However, the feature is reportedly enabled by default.

To comply with the EU's mandate, the company is reportedly testing “proximity pairing” for true wireless stereo (TWS) from other OEMs to offer a similar quick pairing experience as Apple's AirPods. Moreover, the iOS 26.5 beta 1 update is said to allow smartwatches, paired with an iPhone, from other tech firms to receive notifications, similar to Apple Watch models, while also allowing users to view and react to them.

Lastly, Live Activities will reportedly now sync with third-party wearables. While Apple has reportedly tested the proximity pairing and notifications features in prior beta versions, iOS 16.5 beta 1 is said to be the first firmware version in which the tech giant is testing Live Activities support for wearables from other companies.

Additionally, when connecting a Magic Keyboard to an iPhone running the iOS 26.5 beta version via the USB Type-C port, the handset will reportedly automatically connect to the accessory via Bluetooth. The update is also said to allow users to select specific message attachments to transfer when switching from an iPhone to an Android phone.