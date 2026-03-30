Apple's iOS 27 update for eligible iPhone models will be unveiled by the company at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) on June 8, but details about the next version of its operating system have already surfaced online. Last week, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman revealed that Apple would introduce a new dedicated app for Siri that would offer more advanced functionality, and that it would also support third-party apps like Claude, Gemini, and ChatGPT. Now, the journalist has shared additional details about how these extensions work, and Apple's plans to showcase them via the App Store.

Apple's Siri 'Extensions' Section on the App Store

In the latest edition of his weekly Power On newsletter, Gurman states that Apple's dedicated Siri app will be available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. Currently, Siri can be invoked using voice commands, or by using a shortcut, or by pressing the side key. Previous conversations are also inaccessible, which means that you can't go back and re-check details from an earlier chat with the virtual assistant. This is reportedly set to change in iOS 27, as users should be able to launch Siri as an app, and access their previous conversations.

According to the journalist, who has a good track record when it comes to leaks related to Apple, the new Siri assistant can handle voice and text commands. So far, Siri on iPhone uses Apple's Foundation Models, while users can also access additional information using ChatGPT, with or without an OpenAI account.

Gurman previously claimed that Apple would support third-party 'extensions' for AI apps that are installed on a user's device. Apps that add support for these extensions be able to plug into Siri, and users would be able to access information provided by third-party apps like Gemini or Claude that are installed on their device.

In order to allow users to discover apps that support these extensions, the journalist says that Apple will showcase them in a dedicated section on the App Store that highlights third-party AI integrations for apps. The company collects a 30 percent commission on eligible in-app purchases, so this is another source of revenue for Apple, even though it is opening up its own AI assistant.

We can expect to learn more about these changes that are likely to arrive with iOS 27, within the next couple of months, when WWDC 2026 begins. That's when Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next operating system updates, which also include iPadOS 27 and macOS 27. Apple's revamped Siri update is already two years overdue, so we're excited to see what the company announces at this year's developer conference.