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Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Smaller Dynamic Island Instead of Hole Punch Cutout, Leaked Screen Protector Suggests

The iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut in September.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2026 20:10 IST
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Could Feature Smaller Dynamic Island Instead of Hole Punch Cutout, Leaked Screen Protector Suggests

iPhone 18 Pro series phones will get smaller Dynamic Island than iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured)

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro may keep pill cutout with smaller size
  • Reports show mixed claims about iPhone 18 design changes
  • Entire iPhone 18 lineup may get smaller cutout says tipster
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Apple may introduce a smaller Dynamic Island on its upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models, as it continues to refine its display design. Recent reports suggest the company is facing challenges with under-display technology, which could delay a true full-screen iPhone. Instead, Apple may focus on reducing the size of the current cutout while keeping core components intact. This approach would allow for a cleaner front design without major structural changes, while maintaining the existing Face ID system and overall functionality.

Apple Could Retain the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro Lineup

According to a post by Weibo user Wang Tengxiao, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will retain the pill-shaped cutout that houses the TrueDepth camera and Face ID system, but in a reduced size rather than switching to a hole punch design. The standard iPhone 18 models are said to remain unchanged.

iphone 17 pro 18 pro dynamic island wang tangxiao inline iphone 17 pro vs iPhone 18 pro

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Wang Tengxiao

 

Recent leaks, including images of a supposed screen protector, suggest the cutout could shrink to around 13.49mm, down from about 20.76mm on current models. This change may be possible by moving some Face ID components, such as the flood illuminator, under the display while keeping the system intact.

The update follows mixed reports, with some suggesting a shift to a hole punch design and others pointing to a smaller, Dynamic Island. The latest claim aligns with the latter, suggesting Apple may opt for a more gradual design change.

The leaked iPhone 18 Pro screen protector
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Wang Tengxiao

 

Additionally, tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the entire iPhone 18 lineup could feature a smaller central cutout while keeping bezel sizes unchanged. This differs from Wang's claim, which limits the change to Pro models. Both leaks, however, agree that Apple is likely to retain its current design language, with minimal changes to overall bezels.

The iPhone 18 Pro models may feature Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chip, a battery over 5,000mAh, and improved cameras with a larger aperture. The iPhone 18 Pro series, including the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to debut in September, alongside the iPhone Fold, which may go on sale a month later.

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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Series, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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