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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be available for purchase in India in Blaze Blue and Rogue Red colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 13:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Date Announced; Key Specifications, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will feature LPDDR5x RAM

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will feature a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will carry a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon
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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be launched in India at the end of this month, the South Korean tech conglomerate revealed on Tuesday. The company has also confirmed the colour options, design, and key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M series smartphone. The handset will be equipped with a triple rear camera system. On top of this, it will go on sale in the country in two colourways. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon chipset, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The phone will boast an sAMOLED screen that refreshes at up to 120Hz.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Set to Launch in India on June 29

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M47 5G has been updated to confirm that the handset will be launched in India on June 29. Along with the launch date, the microsite also reveals that the Galaxy M47 5G will be available for purchase in India in two colour options, namely Blaze Blue and Rogue Red. In terms of design, the handset is shown to sport a similar flat rear camera and a pill-shaped camera module as the latest Galaxy A series phones.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will be powered by an unspecified octa core Snapdragon chipset. The handset will also feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone will sport a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection.

Samsung promises six OS upgrades and six years of security updates for its upcoming smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will ship with Samsung's One UI 8.5, which is based on Android 16. Along with the latest software, the phone will offer various AI tools, like AI Voice Transcription.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G is confirmed to launch in India with a triple rear camera system. The handset will feature a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation. On top of this, it will boast a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will also sport a 12-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls, housed inside a hole punch display cutout. Samsung claims that the phone will be capable of recording 4K videos.

Lastly, the tech giant has also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M47 5G will debut with support for 45W wired fast charging. Additionally, it will ship with support for bypass charging, which is claimed to reduce the strain on the phone's battery. The company also claims that the handset will offer 4x scratch resistance, along with 2m fall endurance.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M47 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch, Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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