The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live for all shoppers in India, bringing discounts across smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances and other electronics. If you have been planning to upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone, the ongoing sale offers attractive price cuts across multiple models. Buyers can also avail of additional bank discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Discounts and Offers on OnePlus Smartphone Deals

Shoppers can avail of attractive offers on a wide selection of OnePlus smartphones during the sale. Alongside discounted prices, eligible HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions qualify for an instant 10 percent discount. Customers can also benefit from exchange savings of up to Rs. 45,000 and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,166 per month. Buyers are advised to check the applicable terms and conditions before completing their purchase.

The OnePlus 15R leads the lineup with an effective sale price of Rs. 56,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 61,999. The OnePlus 13s is available for Rs. 49,999 instead of Rs. 57,999, while the OnePlus Nord 6 can be purchased for Rs. 41,999, compared to its original price of Rs. 52,999.

Buyers looking for more affordable options can consider the OnePlus Nord CE 6, which is priced at Rs. 31,999 during the sale instead of Rs. 40,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus N6x is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 17,499, down from Rs. 26,999. These prices include eligible bank offers available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

In addition to these smartphone offers, shoppers can browse the Latest Launch Store for newly released devices, the Curated Smartphones Store for personalised recommendations, and the Exchange Store for extra savings on eligible trade-ins. For more offers across smartphones and other categories, follow our Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 live blog.

Best OnePlus Smartphone Deal During Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,999 Rs. 56,999 Buy Here OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 41,999 Buy Here OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here OnePlus N6x Rs. 26,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Here

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