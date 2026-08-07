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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Mobiles Like OnePlus 15R, Nord 6, and More

Alongside discounted prices, eligible HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions qualify for an instant 10 percent discount.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 7 August 2026 17:34 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Mobiles Like OnePlus 15R, Nord 6, and More

The OnePlus 15R (pictured) can be bought at Rs. 56,999

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Highlights
  • Buyers can save with eligible HDFC Bank card offers
  • Exchange offers further reduce the effective purchase price
  • No-cost EMI options are available on eligible purchases
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is now live for all shoppers in India, bringing discounts across smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances and other electronics. If you have been planning to upgrade to a new OnePlus smartphone, the ongoing sale offers attractive price cuts across multiple models. Buyers can also avail of additional bank discounts, exchange offers and no-cost EMI options during the sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Discounts and Offers on OnePlus Smartphone Deals

Shoppers can avail of attractive offers on a wide selection of OnePlus smartphones during the sale. Alongside discounted prices, eligible HDFC Bank credit card and EasyEMI transactions qualify for an instant 10 percent discount. Customers can also benefit from exchange savings of up to Rs. 45,000 and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 2,166 per month. Buyers are advised to check the applicable terms and conditions before completing their purchase.

The OnePlus 15R leads the lineup with an effective sale price of Rs. 56,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 61,999. The OnePlus 13s is available for Rs. 49,999 instead of Rs. 57,999, while the OnePlus Nord 6 can be purchased for Rs. 41,999, compared to its original price of Rs. 52,999.

Buyers looking for more affordable options can consider the OnePlus Nord CE 6, which is priced at Rs. 31,999 during the sale instead of Rs. 40,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus N6x is available at an effective sale price of Rs. 17,499, down from Rs. 26,999. These prices include eligible bank offers available during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026.

In addition to these smartphone offers, shoppers can browse the Latest Launch Store for newly released devices, the Curated Smartphones Store for personalised recommendations, and the Exchange Store for extra savings on eligible trade-ins. For more offers across smartphones and other categories, follow our Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 live blog.

Best OnePlus Smartphone Deal During Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
OnePlus 15R Rs. 61,999 Rs. 56,999 Buy Here
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord 6 Rs. 52,999 Rs. 41,999 Buy Here
OnePlus Nord CE 6 Rs. 40,999 Rs. 31,999 Buy Here
OnePlus N6x Rs. 26,999 Rs. 17,499 Buy Here
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OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus Nord 6

OnePlus Nord 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent, flagship-grade display
  • Strong, consistent everyday performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Strong value-for-money proposition
  • Bad
  • Cameras are decent, not segment-leading
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2272 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on OnePlus Mobiles Like OnePlus 15R, Nord 6, and More
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