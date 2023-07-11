Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Leak Again; Hints at Near Gapless Folding Design, Inner Display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Leak Again; Hints at Near Gapless Folding Design, Inner Display

This one appears to be a test unit with a code and test labels included

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2023 13:05 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Leak Again; Hints at Near Gapless Folding Design, Inner Display

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 was a noticeable upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 5 on July 26
  • Galaxy Z Fold 5 is not expected to be a major upgrade
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have new hinge

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 among other products, are all set to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea on July 26, as indicated by a number of official teasers so far. As the launch day draws near, we also expect the leaks to intensify, giving out even more details about the soon to be revealed products. The latest leak does not suggest new details, but gives us a clearer idea about what to expect from Samsung's upcoming horizontal folding handset, which is said to get minor upgrades this year, compared to its vertical folding clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A post on Reddit by user ultima40 has leaked photos of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from various angles. There's also a photo of the inner folding display among the leaked images. The handset in the picture appears to have the code ‘WEC0696M' printed on it, suggesting that could indeed be a test unit. The unit in the pictures is also seen to have a cautionary label on it stating that it should not be photographed. According to the thread, the owner or tester of this Galaxy Z Fold 5 unit wanted to sell off the handset to the user who posted photos of it on Reddit.

The smartphone in the leaked images does look very similar to both the leaked renders and previously tweeted images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The photo of the outer cover display shows that not much has changed in comparison to the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 4, with thin bezels on the sides and a thick bezel at the bottom. A photo of the rear panel hints at the three expected cameras with the LED flash now placed outside the slightly raised camera module.

A photograph of the top end of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 (when folded) shows three mics and a speaker grille, with a near gapless folding design that seems like a noticeable improvement over the outgoing model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked ultima40 reddit gadgets 360 SamsungGalaxyZFold5 Samsung

Leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Photo Credit: ultima40 (via Reddit)

 

In the comments is another photo showcasing the inner display (at the lock screen). While it's hard to tell how thick its bezels are, because of the dim lighting, it's clear that it isn't completely gapless, especially closer to the hinge. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to come with a redesigned hinge this year, that is said to reduce the deep crease that Samsung's foldable phones have had for years.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, according to an older report, is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is said to feature a 7.6-inch full-HD+ inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outer display is expected to be similar to the outgoing model at 6.7-inches with a resolution of 904 x 2,316 pixels.

Its rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Selfies are expected to be handled by a 10-megapixel camera embedded in the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera in the inner folding display. The foldable is expected to come with the usual connectivity options and offer an IPX8 water resistance rating. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have a 4,400mAh and weigh 253g.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Apple Supplier Foxconn to Apply for Chipmaking Incentives in India After Pulling Out of $19.5 Billion Vedanta JV
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Get One UI 6 Beta Update as Android 14 Beta Hits Platform Stability: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Live Images Leak Again; Hints at Near Gapless Folding Design, Inner Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  2. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Apple Pulls iOS 16 and macOS 13 Security Updates Hours After Rollout
  7. Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Today: Here's How to Watch the Live Event
  8. Redmi 12 Will Go Official in India on This Date
  9. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?
  10. Google Pixel 8 Price, Specifications Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads, Meta’s New Social Media App, Could Soon Get Instagram’s Branded Content Tools: Report
  2. US Justice Department Plans to Block Judge Ruling Limiting Government Contact With Social Media Firms
  3. Noise Air Buds Mini 2 With Up to 45 Hours Battery Life, IPX5 Rating Launched in India: Details
  4. Apple Sets Up Online Store on China’s Social Media Platform WeChat
  5. WhatsApp's Phone Number Privacy Feature for Communities Reportedly Rolling Out to Android, iOS Beta Testers
  6. Bitcoin Value Could Reach $50,000 Mark This Year, $120,000 by End of 2024, Says Standard Chartered
  7. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench Website With 12GB RAM, Android 13: All Details
  8. UK Financial Watchdog Stops 26 More Illegal Cryptocurrency ‘Machines’
  9. Blockchain Gaming Dominates Web3 as Crypto Sector Faces Regulatory Turbulence: Report
  10. Apple MacBook With a Foldable Display Could Launch in 2026: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.