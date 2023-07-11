Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 among other products, are all set to launch at a Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul, South Korea on July 26, as indicated by a number of official teasers so far. As the launch day draws near, we also expect the leaks to intensify, giving out even more details about the soon to be revealed products. The latest leak does not suggest new details, but gives us a clearer idea about what to expect from Samsung's upcoming horizontal folding handset, which is said to get minor upgrades this year, compared to its vertical folding clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A post on Reddit by user ultima40 has leaked photos of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 from various angles. There's also a photo of the inner folding display among the leaked images. The handset in the picture appears to have the code ‘WEC0696M' printed on it, suggesting that could indeed be a test unit. The unit in the pictures is also seen to have a cautionary label on it stating that it should not be photographed. According to the thread, the owner or tester of this Galaxy Z Fold 5 unit wanted to sell off the handset to the user who posted photos of it on Reddit.

The smartphone in the leaked images does look very similar to both the leaked renders and previously tweeted images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The photo of the outer cover display shows that not much has changed in comparison to the currently available Galaxy Z Fold 4, with thin bezels on the sides and a thick bezel at the bottom. A photo of the rear panel hints at the three expected cameras with the LED flash now placed outside the slightly raised camera module.

A photograph of the top end of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 (when folded) shows three mics and a speaker grille, with a near gapless folding design that seems like a noticeable improvement over the outgoing model.

Leaked images of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Photo Credit: ultima40 (via Reddit)

In the comments is another photo showcasing the inner display (at the lock screen). While it's hard to tell how thick its bezels are, because of the dim lighting, it's clear that it isn't completely gapless, especially closer to the hinge. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to come with a redesigned hinge this year, that is said to reduce the deep crease that Samsung's foldable phones have had for years.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, according to an older report, is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is said to feature a 7.6-inch full-HD+ inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The outer display is expected to be similar to the outgoing model at 6.7-inches with a resolution of 904 x 2,316 pixels.

Its rear camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Selfies are expected to be handled by a 10-megapixel camera embedded in the cover display and a 4-megapixel under-display camera in the inner folding display. The foldable is expected to come with the usual connectivity options and offer an IPX8 water resistance rating. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to have a 4,400mAh and weigh 253g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.