Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14 Pro Repair Process for Face ID, Selfie Camera Updated; May Not Require Phone Replacement: Report

iPhone 14 Pro Repair Process for Face ID, Selfie Camera Updated; May Not Require Phone Replacement: Report

The updated repair process could result in the ability to repair instead of replace iPhone models with faulty components, while reducing e-waste.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 February 2023 17:39 IST
iPhone 14 Pro Repair Process for Face ID, Selfie Camera Updated; May Not Require Phone Replacement: Report

iPhone 14 Pro Max (left) and iPhone 14 Pro pictured with Apple's new Dynamic Island

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were launched in September 2022
  • Authorised support providers may now be able to do same-unit repairs
  • The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have a redesigned camera cutout

Apple has reportedly updated the process of repairing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which could make it easier to fix issues with Face ID, the company's biometric unlocking mechanism for smartphones, and the selfie camera. According to a report, while the process of repairing these phones typically involves replacing the smartphone, authorised Apple service centres and Apple Stores can resolve these issues by repairing the same unit. The changes are said to apply to only Apple's high-end Pro models that were launched last September.  

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone maker has announced, via an internal memo, that Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers will be able to fix issues with the selfie (or TrueDepth) camera as well as the Face ID sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, without having to replace the smartphone itself. This is expected to result in reduced electronic waste as part of the repair process.

Apple already supports same-unit repairs for the iPhone XS and newer models, except the iPhone 14 series that debuted last year, according to the report. However, it is currently unclear whether the changes to repairing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max phones applies to all markets, and whether (or when) it will become the norm. 

Meanwhile, the report states that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus owners will have to wait for a while until same-unit repairs are supported on these handsets. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for comment on whether the improved repair process applies to iPhone 14 Pro models in the country and will update this article when the company responds. 

Last year, it was reported that Apple had expanded its Face ID repair programme allowing for repairs without replacing the entire device, to the iPhone X. The firm had previously initiated the programme for the iPhone XSiPhone 11iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models. 

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Face ID, Repairs, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Ola Electric to Invest $920 Million in Tamil Nadu to Manufacture Electric Cars, Batteries: Details
Featured video of the day
iQoo Neo 7 Review: The All-Rounder?

Related Stories

iPhone 14 Pro Repair Process for Face ID, Selfie Camera Updated; May Not Require Phone Replacement: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hogwarts Legacy Review: Under a Spell
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Goes on Sale Today in India: See Price
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Reportedly Rolling Out: Details
  4. Vivo Y56 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched in India: See Price
  5. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 2R Will Be Available Here: All Details
  7. TRAI Directs Airtel, Vi and Jio to Improve Service Quality Immediately
  8. iPhone 14 Pro Face ID, Selfie Camera Repairs to Get a Lot Easier: Report
  9. Poco C55 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 Global Price, Design and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. India to Be Major Telecom Exporter in 3 Years; 4G and 5G Stack 'Now Ready', Communications Minister Says
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Repair Process for Face ID, Selfie Camera Updated; May Not Require Phone Replacement: Report
  4. Ola Electric to Invest $920 Million in Tamil Nadu to Manufacture Electric Cars, Batteries: Details
  5. Vivo Y56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea Directed to Improve Service Quality Immediately, Report State Level Call Drop Data
  7. Poco C55 India Launch Date Set for February 21, to Be Sold via Flipkart: All Details
  8. WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Feature for Video Calls Rolling Out to iOS Users: All Details
  9. The Marvels Release Delayed by Disney, Captain Marvel Sequel Set to Arrive on November 10
  10. Brazil's Electric Aircraft Maker Eve 'On Track' to Start Services in 2026, Seeks Rules to Govern Sector
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.