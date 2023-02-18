Apple has reportedly updated the process of repairing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which could make it easier to fix issues with Face ID, the company's biometric unlocking mechanism for smartphones, and the selfie camera. According to a report, while the process of repairing these phones typically involves replacing the smartphone, authorised Apple service centres and Apple Stores can resolve these issues by repairing the same unit. The changes are said to apply to only Apple's high-end Pro models that were launched last September.

According to a 9to5Mac report, the iPhone maker has announced, via an internal memo, that Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers will be able to fix issues with the selfie (or TrueDepth) camera as well as the Face ID sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, without having to replace the smartphone itself. This is expected to result in reduced electronic waste as part of the repair process.

Apple already supports same-unit repairs for the iPhone XS and newer models, except the iPhone 14 series that debuted last year, according to the report. However, it is currently unclear whether the changes to repairing the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max phones applies to all markets, and whether (or when) it will become the norm.

Meanwhile, the report states that iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus owners will have to wait for a while until same-unit repairs are supported on these handsets. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for comment on whether the improved repair process applies to iPhone 14 Pro models in the country and will update this article when the company responds.

Last year, it was reported that Apple had expanded its Face ID repair programme allowing for repairs without replacing the entire device, to the iPhone X. The firm had previously initiated the programme for the iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models.

