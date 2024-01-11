Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will begin over the weekend and the e-commerce platform is set to offer several deals, discounts, and offers for customers. During the sale, customers can purchase several smartphones and other consumer electronics at discounted prices. If you're looking to purchase an iPhone 13, the upcoming Amazon sale is one of the best times to buy the handset that was launched by the company in 2021, as its price is set to drop under Rs. 50,000.

The upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins at 12am (midnight) on January 13 for Prime subscribers, while other customers will have access to the deals and discounts during the sale at 12pm (noon) later that day. During the sale, customers can purchase the smartphone at Rs. 49,999 via Amazon. The iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs. 52,999 on the e-commerce platform. We can also expect offers related to iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro when the sale begins.

Customers can further lower the cost of the iPhone 13 by purchasing the handset via SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions for an instant discount that lowers the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000. As a result, the price of the handset will drop to Rs. 48,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 22,500 off on the price of the iPhone 13 upon exchanging an eligible handset.

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Apple does not officially reveal the RAM and battery capacities of its smartphones. The smartphone can be updated to iOS 17.2, the latest version of Apple's operating system.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera on the front, alongside Apple's array of sensors that enable support for Face ID. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity and has a Lightning port for charging and data transfers. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

