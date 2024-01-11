Technology News

iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs. 52,999 for the 128GB storage configuration.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2024 16:05 IST
iPhone 13 to Be Available Under Rs. 50,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

iPhone 13 was launched by Apple in India and global markets in 2021

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999
  • Customers can reduce the price of the phone using bank offers
  • We can expect other iPhone models to also be discounted during the sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 will begin over the weekend and the e-commerce platform is set to offer several deals, discounts, and offers for customers. During the sale, customers can purchase several smartphones and other consumer electronics at discounted prices. If you're looking to purchase an iPhone 13, the upcoming Amazon sale is one of the best times to buy the handset that was launched by the company in 2021, as its price is set to drop under Rs. 50,000.

The upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins at 12am (midnight) on January 13 for Prime subscribers, while other customers will have access to the deals and discounts during the sale at 12pm (noon) later that day. During the sale, customers can purchase the smartphone at Rs. 49,999 via Amazon. The iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs. 52,999 on the e-commerce platform. We can also expect offers related to iPhone 14iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 Pro when the sale begins.

Customers can further lower the cost of the iPhone 13 by purchasing the handset via SBI Bank credit card and EMI transactions for an instant discount that lowers the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000. As a result, the price of the handset will drop to Rs. 48,999. Amazon is also offering up to Rs. 22,500 off on the price of the iPhone 13 upon exchanging an eligible handset.

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Apple does not officially reveal the RAM and battery capacities of its smartphones. The smartphone can be updated to iOS 17.2, the latest version of Apple's operating system.

The phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera on the front, alongside Apple's array of sensors that enable support for Face ID. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity and has a Lightning port for charging and data transfers. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
