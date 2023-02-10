iPhone design director Richard Dinh claims that the base iPhone 14 is a better-functioning phone than the higher-end iPhone 13 models and that an upgrade to the iPhone 14 series will be better for users. Dinh says that while the iPhone 14 appears to be extremely similar to the iPhone 13, it has gone through a major design overhaul, with advantages that may not be immediately apparent when compared to an older model. Weight reductions, cheaper and easier repairability, and longer battery life are among the few changes made to the newer model.

In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Dinh says that the better performance of the base iPhone 14 model is owed to the fact that the newer model is less susceptible to thermal throttling. Despite sharing the same chip, the standard iPhone 14 models have better consistent performance than the iPhone 13 Pro models, thanks to a certain internal rearrangement. The design of the iPhone 14 was radically changed to incorporate a central aluminium structure that serves as a backbone. This central structural plane aids in the constant dissipation of heat across the entire surface, he explained.

Dinh adds that they were able to provide a larger main camera than the iPhone 13 Pro models, with a larger sensor, improved low-light performance, and a completely new ambient light sensor in the back.

“This design also introduces our first four-sided stacked main logic board [which] really condenses all the iPhone 14 components in a smaller space and allows us to access the board from either side, for improved repairability,” the iPhone design director notes.

Apple's iPhone 13, like previous models dating back to the iPhone 8, needed the display to be removed in order to gain access to any internal structural parts. Instead, the back glass of the iPhone 14 can be removed, allowing for easier repair work with less damage risk. Because of the difficult access on older phones, the price of repairing a screen fault has nearly halved, the report states.

Recently, it was also reported that the iPhone 14 Pro outperforms the recently released Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in both single-core and multi-core performance.

According to leaked Geekbench scores for the recently launched Samsung smartphone, the iPhone 14 Pro is up to 21 percent faster in single-core performance than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. In the single-core test, the iPhone 14 Pro scored 1,874, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1,480.

In the multi-score test, the iPhone 14 Pro received a score of 5,384, which is higher than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, which received a score of 4,584. According to the benchmarks, Apple has a smaller (nearly 15 percent) lead over Samsung in multi-core performance in comparison to single-core tests.

