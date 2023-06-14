Technology News

iPhone 15 Series to Get 48-Megapixel Cameras, Sony Struggling to Meet Demand: Report

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a dual rear camera unit, comprising two 12-megapixel sensors.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 June 2023 13:01 IST
iPhone 15 Series to Get 48-Megapixel Cameras, Sony Struggling to Meet Demand: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature triple rear camera units

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include a dual rear camera unit
  • TSMC is said to assist Sony in production of photodiodes and logic layers
  • iPhone 15 series is expected to go official in September

Apple packed a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models last year while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus came with dual 12-megapixel rear camera units. This year, one of the major expected innovations to arrive with vanilla models has been a new main camera. This time, the Cupertino-based company could extend the 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor to the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Sony, one of Apple's prominent camera suppliers, is reportedly facing production constraints due to this increased demand.

As per a report by IT Home, the entire iPhone 15 series will feature 48-megapixel cameras this year and due to this significant upgrade, Sony is struggling from ‘insufficient production capacity'. Sony is reportedly cooperating with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to meet the rising demand for 48-megapixel cameras from Apple.

Sony is said to have increased its order for colour filter films from TSMC. TSMC is said to assist in the production of photodiodes and logic layers, and then hand over the back-end production capacity to Caiyu and Tongxin Electronics.

To recall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 48-megapixel main camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Apple's iPhone 15 series with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is expected to go official in September. As per a recent rumour, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will be $925 (roughly 76,300). The vanilla models are expected to run on an A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models could run on A17 Bionic SoC. This year's iPhone models are expected to feature a USB Type-C port for charging.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, TSMC, Sony, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google Launches New AI-Backed Ad Features That Auto Locates Best Ad Placements, More
Oppo Find X5, Oppo Reno 7 Among 11 Smartphones Confirmed to Get Android 14 Later This Year: Report

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Series to Get 48-Megapixel Cameras, Sony Struggling to Meet Demand: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  3. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera May Have These Upgrades Over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  6. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  9. How to Get Blue Tick on Instagram and Facebook Accounts in India
  10. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X5, Oppo Reno 7 Among 11 Smartphones Confirmed to Get Android 14 Later This Year: Report
  2. iPhone 15 Series to Get 48-Megapixel Cameras, Sony Struggling to Meet Demand: Report
  3. Google Launches New AI-Backed Ad Features That Auto Locates Best Ad Placements, More
  4. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Bypass Charging Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel Feature Drop Rolls Out With Macro Focus for Video, Safety Check; Pixel Watch Gets Health Features
  6. Disney Delays a Slew of Avatar, Marvel, and Star Wars Movies Due to Writers’ Strike
  7. Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End
  8. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Price Drop as SEC’s Crypto Crackdown Shakes up Sector
  9. Paul McCartney Confirms AI-Assisted ‘Final Beatles Record’ to Launch Later This Year
  10. Oppo Reno 9A With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.