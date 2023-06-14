Apple packed a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor on the premium iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models last year while the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus came with dual 12-megapixel rear camera units. This year, one of the major expected innovations to arrive with vanilla models has been a new main camera. This time, the Cupertino-based company could extend the 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor to the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. Sony, one of Apple's prominent camera suppliers, is reportedly facing production constraints due to this increased demand.

As per a report by IT Home, the entire iPhone 15 series will feature 48-megapixel cameras this year and due to this significant upgrade, Sony is struggling from ‘insufficient production capacity'. Sony is reportedly cooperating with TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) to meet the rising demand for 48-megapixel cameras from Apple.

Sony is said to have increased its order for colour filter films from TSMC. TSMC is said to assist in the production of photodiodes and logic layers, and then hand over the back-end production capacity to Caiyu and Tongxin Electronics.

To recall, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. Both iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 48-megapixel main camera with second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and another 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

Apple's iPhone 15 series with iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is expected to go official in September. As per a recent rumour, the average selling price of the iPhone 15 series will be $925 (roughly 76,300). The vanilla models are expected to run on an A16 Bionic chip, while the Pro models could run on A17 Bionic SoC. This year's iPhone models are expected to feature a USB Type-C port for charging.

