  iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Titanium Chassis That Cuts Weight by Nearly 8 Percent: Report

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Titanium Chassis That Cuts Weight by Nearly 8 Percent: Report

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to weigh more than the non-Pro models that are equipped with an aluminium chassis.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 August 2023 15:04 IST
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Titanium Chassis That Cuts Weight by Nearly 8 Percent: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were equipped with a stainless steel body

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh less their predecessors
  • The handsets are expected to feature a titanium chassis
  • The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could be launched in September

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to be lighter than their predecessors, according to a report. The company's next-generation smartphones are expected to arrive in September with a few notable hardware upgrades including a modern USB Type-C port while the Pro models are also tipped to bear a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel used on the iPhone 14 Pro and earlier handsets. As a result, the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could drop by up to 8 percent when compared with previous models.

9to5Mac predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro will weigh 191g, which is lighter than its predecessor iPhone 14 Pro, which weighs 206g. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh 221g, which means it would weigh less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max that weighs 240g. These represent a decrease of 7.2 percent and 7.9 percent for the Pro and Pro Max models, respectively.

It is worth noting that these are merely predictions and Apple is yet to announce any details of the purported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even if the predictions are true, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will only feel slightly lighter than their predecessors. However, it could help offset the weight of an additional protective case on these smartphones. They are also expected to remain heavier than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, that are expected to feature an aluminium chassis.

Along with the rumoured switch to the titanium chassis, Apple is planning on introducing two new colour options with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as per a recent report. The phones are tipped to launch in new Dark Blue and Titan Gray colour options while the existing Gold and Deep Purple colourways could reportedly be discontinued.

Earlier reports suggest that the iPhone 15 series will also offer faster data transmission speeds, thanks to the expected arrival of a USB Type-C port that will replace the proprietary Lightning connector. However, Thunderbolt-grade transfer speeds are unlikely to be the only advantage of the modern connector. Apple is also planning to bring support for faster wired charging speeds — up to 35W — on its upcoming smartphones, according to reports.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro specifications, iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications, iPhone 15 series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Feature Titanium Chassis That Cuts Weight by Nearly 8 Percent: Report
