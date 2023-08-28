iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are likely to be lighter than their predecessors, according to a report. The company's next-generation smartphones are expected to arrive in September with a few notable hardware upgrades including a modern USB Type-C port while the Pro models are also tipped to bear a titanium chassis instead of stainless steel used on the iPhone 14 Pro and earlier handsets. As a result, the weight of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could drop by up to 8 percent when compared with previous models.

9to5Mac predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro will weigh 191g, which is lighter than its predecessor iPhone 14 Pro, which weighs 206g. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could weigh 221g, which means it would weigh less than the iPhone 14 Pro Max that weighs 240g. These represent a decrease of 7.2 percent and 7.9 percent for the Pro and Pro Max models, respectively.

It is worth noting that these are merely predictions and Apple is yet to announce any details of the purported iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Even if the predictions are true, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will only feel slightly lighter than their predecessors. However, it could help offset the weight of an additional protective case on these smartphones. They are also expected to remain heavier than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, that are expected to feature an aluminium chassis.

Along with the rumoured switch to the titanium chassis, Apple is planning on introducing two new colour options with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as per a recent report. The phones are tipped to launch in new Dark Blue and Titan Gray colour options while the existing Gold and Deep Purple colourways could reportedly be discontinued.

Earlier reports suggest that the iPhone 15 series will also offer faster data transmission speeds, thanks to the expected arrival of a USB Type-C port that will replace the proprietary Lightning connector. However, Thunderbolt-grade transfer speeds are unlikely to be the only advantage of the modern connector. Apple is also planning to bring support for faster wired charging speeds — up to 35W — on its upcoming smartphones, according to reports.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.