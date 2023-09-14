Technology News

iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Equipped With 8GB of RAM Alongside A17 Pro Chip: Report

Apple has upgraded the amount of RAM on its smartphones for the first time since the iPhone 13 Pro that was equipped with 6GB of RAM.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro were launched at the 'Wonderlust' event on September 12

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have more RAM than the other models
  • These handsets will reportedly be equipped with 8GB of memory
  • The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by a 3nm A17 Pro chip

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with more RAM than their predecessors, according to a report. The Cupertino company's iPhone 15 series of smartphones — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — feature different amounts of memory and the Pro models are equipped with Apple's next-generation A17 Pro chip. The iPhone maker does not typically disclose the amount of RAM available in its smartphones or tablets.

MacRumors and X (formerly Twitter) user @aaronp613 spotted files in the release candidate for Xcode 15 — Apple's integrated development environment (IDE) — that indicate the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with 8GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the files reveal that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models feature 6GB of RAM.

This means that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with an additional 2GB of memory compared to their predecessors. It is also the first time that the company has upgraded the amount of RAM on its smartphones since the iPhone 13 Pro, which was the firm's first handset with 6GB of RAM. Last year, all models in the iPhone 14 series of smartphones were equipped with the same amount of memory, and this year's iPhone 15 and iPhone Plus also have 6GB of RAM.

As previously mentioned, Apple doesn't officially reveal the amount of RAM that its smartphones are equipped with. However, we can expect these details to be revealed in the coming weeks, thanks to teardown videos that will give us a look at the components Apple used to build these handsets.

While 8GB of RAM is a far cry from the vast amount of memory available on Android smartphones — the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and Realme GT 5 are both equipped with a whopping 24GB of RAM — it is worth noting that Android and iOS handle memory in different ways.

The additional RAM on the iPhone 15 Pro models is expected to bring an increase in performance alongside the powerful new 3nm A17 Pro chip on the handsets. We do not know whether the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are equipped with a different type of RAM compared to the regular iPhone 15 models, but these details should also be revealed in teardown videos in the coming days.

David Delima
David Delima
