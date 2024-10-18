Technology News
iPad Mini (2024) Could Feature Binned Version of A17 Pro Chip From iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro models may have been equipped with a slightly more powerful version of Apple A17 Pro chip that also powers the iPad Mini (2024).

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 October 2024 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPad Mini (2024) is the first model in the Mini lineup to offer support for Apple Intelligence

  • iPad Mini (2024) is equipped with an A17 Pro chip
  • It is the same chipset that powered the iPhone 15 Pro models
  • The new iPad Mini has one less GPU core than the iPhone 15 Pro
iPad Mini (2024) was launched by Apple earlier this week, and the company's first update to its smallest iPad model in three years is equipped with its A17 Pro chip. While this is the same processor that powers the iPhone 15 Pro models that were launched in September 2023, it appears that Apple has equipped the iPad Mini (2024) with a 'binned' version of the chip that powered its previous generation flagship smartphone. However, this is unlikely to impact the new tablet's performance in day-to-day use.

Apple's iPad Mini (2024) Appears to Feature Binned A17 Pro Chip

According to Apple's technical specifications for its recently launched iPad Mini, the A17 Pro chip on the tablet is equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 5-core GPU. Meanwhile, the specifications for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max reveal that the A17 Pro chip powering last year's flagship phones has a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU.

This indicates that Apple might have equipped the iPad Mini (2024) with a binned version of the A17 Pro processor. When a microprocessor or memory module is manufactured, some units offer better performance than others, and these are "binned" — or sorted — on the basis of their thermal output, processing capabilities, and other criteria.

The company has already discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, and the A17 Pro chip wasn't reused in the iPhone 16 lineup this year. This suggests that the company could have repurposed some of its A17 Pro chipsets that didn't make their way into the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, in the new iPad model.

The technical specifications for the iPad Mini (2024) reveal that the chip powering the tablet only has one less GPU core, which suggests a small gap in performance in comparison with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. We can expect to learn more about how the A17 Pro on the iPad Mini (2024) performs via benchmark scores in the coming days — the new iPad goes on sale starting October 23.

Apple iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad mini (2024) Wi-Fi

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.30-inch
Processor A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel + No
Resolution 1448x2266 pixels
OS iPadOS 18
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + No
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Will Now Launch a Week Earlier, New Trailer Reveals Naval Combat

