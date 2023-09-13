Technology News
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 Price in India Dropped After iPhone 15 Series Launch: See New Price

Apple has cut the prices of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 by Rs. 10,000.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2023 13:22 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 (pictured) was introduced in a new Yellow colour variant earlier this year

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched in India in September 2022
  • Both phones have received a price cut of Rs. 10,000 in India
  • The iPhone 13 will now be sold at Rs. 59,900 via Apple's store

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 price in India has been cut, following the launch of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series of smartphones at its 'Wonderlust' event. Every year, Apple reduces the price of older smartphone models to accommodate the latest models. The company has also discontinued the sale of its iPhone 14 Pro modes, as well as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini — the latter was the last "compact" iPhone model released by Apple with a display notch.

The updated iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 prices in India are currently displayed on Apple's online store. However, customers should also check the latest prices of these handsets on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart for discounts and offers that could further lower their retail price.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 price in India, availability

iPhone 14 price in India now starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB storage model, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 14 Plus, which was launched in India at Rs. 89,900 is now available for Rs. 79,900 via Apple's website. The handsets are available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options. Apple will also offer up to Rs. 67,800 off on trading in an old smartphone for the iPhone 14 series.Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max intext 1

Meanwhile, Apple has updated the iPhone 13 price in India to Rs. 59,900 — which is lower than its original price of Rs. 79,900 — the company cut the price of the handset to Rs. 69,900 last year. It is sold in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) Red colourways. Customers can avail of the same trade-in discounts on the two-year-old iPhone model as its successor, according to the company.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 specifications

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone are equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and support for Apple's Ceramic Shield material for improved protection. Both phones have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display.

Apple equipped the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup comprising a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera. All three handsets sport a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that is part of the display notch, for selfies and video chats.

All three smartphones are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a five-core GPU unlike their predecessor which has a four-core GPU. All three models offer Face ID support for biometric authentication using the array of sensors located in the display notch.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
