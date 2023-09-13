iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 price in India has been cut, following the launch of Apple's latest iPhone 15 series of smartphones at its 'Wonderlust' event. Every year, Apple reduces the price of older smartphone models to accommodate the latest models. The company has also discontinued the sale of its iPhone 14 Pro modes, as well as the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 mini — the latter was the last "compact" iPhone model released by Apple with a display notch.

The updated iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 13 prices in India are currently displayed on Apple's online store. However, customers should also check the latest prices of these handsets on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart for discounts and offers that could further lower their retail price.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 price in India, availability

iPhone 14 price in India now starts at Rs. 69,900 for the base 128GB storage model, down from its launch price of Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 14 Plus, which was launched in India at Rs. 89,900 is now available for Rs. 79,900 via Apple's website. The handsets are available in Blue, Midnight, Purple, Starlight, and (Product) Red colour options. Apple will also offer up to Rs. 67,800 off on trading in an old smartphone for the iPhone 14 series.

Meanwhile, Apple has updated the iPhone 13 price in India to Rs. 59,900 — which is lower than its original price of Rs. 79,900 — the company cut the price of the handset to Rs. 69,900 last year. It is sold in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) Red colourways. Customers can avail of the same trade-in discounts on the two-year-old iPhone model as its successor, according to the company.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 13 specifications

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone are equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dolby Vision and support for Apple's Ceramic Shield material for improved protection. Both phones have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 Plus is equipped with a larger 6.7-inch OLED display.

Apple equipped the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 models with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup comprising a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera. All three handsets sport a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera that is part of the display notch, for selfies and video chats.

All three smartphones are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, but the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus feature a five-core GPU unlike their predecessor which has a four-core GPU. All three models offer Face ID support for biometric authentication using the array of sensors located in the display notch.

