iPhone 16 series was launched on Monday, September 9, at Apple's 'It's Glowtime' event. The latest lineup including — iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max — come with new features on both the hardware and software front. As always, the RAM details of the iPhone units were not disclosed by the Cupertino-based company. However, a new report suggests that all models in the iPhone 16 series are equipped with more RAM than last year's iPhone 15 models.

All iPhone 16 Model Feature 8GB RAM

Apple usually does not reveal the RAM configuration of the iPhone. However, MacRumors, in association with @iSWUpdates, states that each model in the iPhone 16 series has 8GB of RAM. This information was allegedly discovered in the latest version of Apple's Xcode developer tools. This indicates that the vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus ship with an additional 2GB RAM compared to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

Previous Xcode files showed 6GB of RAM in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Along with the A18 chip, the extra RAM could benefit the system performance of the new iPhone 16 models. The RAM bump could make more room for advanced Apple Intelligence features. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, meanwhile, include only 8GB of RAM, just like their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 series ships with iOS 18 and a new Camera Control button. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max run on an A18 Pro chip.

Apple's iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB storage variant. The larger iPhone 16 Plus model starts at Rs. 89,900 and the iPhone 16 Pro price begins at Rs. 1,19,900 for base 128GB versions. Lastly, the flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB model.