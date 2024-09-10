Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, Watch Series 9 Discontinued After iPhone 16 Series Launch Event

Apple Watch Series 10 was also introduced at the 'It's Glowtime' launch event.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 September 2024 10:23 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max (pictured) launched alongside the iPhone 15 Pro in September 2023

  • iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max variants were launched in September 2023
  • Apple Watch Series 9 was launched alongside the iPhone 15 series
  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still available for purchase in India
iPhone 16 series was launched on Monday alongside the Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4. The lineup includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Pre-orders for the new Apple smartphones will begin in India on September 13, while pre-orders for the latest Apple Watch Series 10 are currently live. Amidst the slew of these new launches, Apple has discontinued several older products. These include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and the Apple Watch Series 9.

Apple Products Discontinued

Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and the Watch Series 9. They are not listed on the official Apple website, but they may still be available via third-party retailers or refurbished stores. Notably, the iPhone 15 Pro Max launched alongside the iPhone 15 Pro as well as the Apple Watch Series 9 in September 2023. The iPhone 13, arguably one of the most popular iPhones in recent years, was introduced in September 2021.

Aside from the latest iPhone 16 lineup, the iPhone models currently officially available in India include the iPhone SE, which was launched in March 2022 and starts at Rs. 47,600. Buyers can also get the base and Plus variants of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. 

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased in India at the base prices of Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 69,990, respectively. The phones are available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options and Blue, Midnight, Purple, Product (Red), Starlight and Yellow colourways.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus handsets start in India at Rs. 69,990 and Rs. 79,990, respectively. They are offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options as well. The phones come in five colour options — Black, Blue, Green, Pink and Yellow.

Meanwhile, alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 colour variant and the Watch Series 10, the Apple Watch SE, which starts in India at Rs. 24,900, is also available for purchase. Pre-orders for the new Black Titanium option of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as well as the Apple Watch Series 10 are currently live in the country. The smartwatches will go on sale starting September 20.

The price of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 begins at Rs. 89,900 for the Alpine Loop, Trail Loop and Ocean Band strap options, while the Titanium Milanese Loop variant costs Rs. 1,04,900. The Apple Watch Series 10, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm GPS variant.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
