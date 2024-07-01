Technology News

iPhone 16 Series Said to Get Batteries With Stainless Steel Case That Could Last Longer

Apple's decision to use a stainless steel battery case will reduce the difficulty of removing the battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 11:08 IST
iPhone 16 Series Said to Get Batteries With Stainless Steel Case That Could Last Longer

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Plus features a 4,383mAh battery unit

Highlights
  • Apple is expected to use a stainless steel case that wraps around battery
  • Sunway could be supplier of the stainless steel battery cases
  • iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A18 Pro chip
iPhone 16 lineup is at least two months away from launch, but there have been several rumours that suggest what to expect from the upcoming lineup. The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will reportedly provide better battery capacity compared to their 2023 counterparts. The Cupertino-based company is bumping up the energy density of the battery in the iPhone 16 series to deliver longer battery life, claims supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple is expected to use a stainless steel case that wraps around the battery. This would also help the company to comply with the European Union's requirement for replaceable batteries in smartphones.

New iPhone battery could be up to 10 percent denser

Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that adopting stainless steel cases for iPhone batteries will help Apple to meet EU regulations while increasing the battery cell density. Using stainless steel casing for iPhone battery will allow for five to ten percent higher cell density while meeting safety requirements, achieving two goals at once, he said.

Kuo earlier suggested that stainless steel casing will make battery replacements easier in the next iPhone models. This would help Apple comply with the European Union's requirements. Sunway is expected to be the major supplier of the stainless steel battery casings for the new iPhone 16 series. 

We've heard speculations about the iPhone 16's features and they span from larger screens, a new action button, and AI-powered features. The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be equipped with an A18 Pro chip.

The regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus could run on A18 Bionic chip based on TSMC's 3nm process. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro is said to feature a 6.3-inch screen, instead of 6.1-inch on its predecessor. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch display, up from 6.7-inch on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Series Said to Get Batteries With Stainless Steel Case That Could Last Longer
