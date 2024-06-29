Apple is exploring the use of new technology that will ease the process of replacing the battery on future iPhone models, according to a report. The Cupertino company was previously said to be reworking the design of its battery casing, which could be used as part of the company's efforts to simplify the process of decoupling the battery from an iPhone. Apple has yet to announce any plans to make iPhone batteries more replaceable, which could be prompted by incoming EU regulations that are expected to mandate removable batteries on electronics.

The Information reports (via 9to5Mac) that Apple is working on a new method to replace the battery on an iPhone. The “electrically induced adhesive debonding” technology will allow users to remove the battery from the inside of the iPhone by "administering a small jolt of electricity to the battery", according to the report, that cites people familiar with the company's plans.

Apple's current iPhone models are equipped with batteries that are covered in foil, and held in place using strips of adhesive, which means users need to utilise a pair of tweezers to pry the unit out of the handset's chassis. This isn't a user-friendly process — you can read more about it on Apple's support page.

According to the report, the company could encase future iPhone batteries in metal instead of foil, enabling the new technology to "dislodge" the battery and replace it. While this might be easier than attempting to pull the battery out of the handset, the company will reportedly continue to advise users not to attempt repairs on their own.

The publication states that Apple is looking to equip one model from the iPhone 16 series of smartphones this year with batteries that are easier to replace, while the technology could be available on all of next year's models. Last year, an image of a purported iPhone 16 Pro battery with a metal shell was leaked online.

Given Apple's tendency to keep its hardware changes and improvements under wraps until its devices are unveiled, we can expect to learn more about the technology — if it exists — in the coming months, when the iPhone 16 series is unveiled.

