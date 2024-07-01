Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra has been launched in India. The top-of-the-line model of the Galaxy Book 4 series was globally unveiled in December 2023. The laptop comes with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. The Intel Core Ultra CPUs are equipped with Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that are said to improve on-device AI performance. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Galaxy Book 4 360, Galaxy Book 4 Pro, and Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 variants were introduced in the country earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra price in India, availability

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra price in India starts at Rs. 2,33,990 for the Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU variant paired with 16GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. Meanwhile, the Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU option with 32GB RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU is priced at Rs. 2,81,990. It is available for purchase via Croma and the Samsung India website. The laptop is offered in a Grey colourway.

Samsung's website says that HDFC Bank's credit and debit card users can get a Rs. 12,000 instant discount during the purchase of the laptop. There are also exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options listed on the site.

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra sports a 16-inch WQXGA+ (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) touch AMOLED screen with 400nits brightness level. It is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs paired with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB of onboard storage. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.

The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is equipped with Dolby Atmos-backed quad speakers and dual microphones. It also has a full-HD webcam and a backlit numeric keyboard. The laptop also carries two Thunderbolt 4, one USB Type-A, and one HDMI 2.1 port alongside a microSD card slot and an audio jack.

Samsung has packed a 76Wh battery into the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with support for 140W fast charging via a USB Type-C adapter. It measures 355.4 x 250.4 x 16.5mm and weighs 1.86kg.

