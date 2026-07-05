Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices

Streaming is one of the main ways people consume entertainment today. While most modern smart TVs come with built-in apps, there are dedicated streaming devices also available, offering faster performance, longer software support, smoother navigation, and access to a wider ecosystem of services. So, if you've been planning to upgrade your old TV, you can give it a new lease of life this Amazon Prime Day 2026. The sale brings discounts on Amazon's Fire TV lineup, alongside deals on Roku streaming devices.

The biggest highlight of this year's sale is the Fire TV Stick HD, which is available for just Rs. 2,999. Buyers who are looking for a 4K streaming experience can opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K Select or Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, both of which are currently listed at highly discounted prices.

Amazon Sale: Deals on Streaming Devices

The Prime Day Sale 2026 runs from July 4 through July 6 and is exclusive to Prime members. In addition to price drops, Amazon says customers can avail of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI offers on eligible products during the sale period. For example, the e-commerce giant will offer up to 10 percent instant discount using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions.

Shoppers who own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.