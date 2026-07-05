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Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices

Amazon Prime Day 2026 brings discounts on Amazon's Fire TV lineup, alongside deals on Roku streaming devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 5 July 2026 12:11 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices

Fire TV Stick HD is Amazon's latest streaming device

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Highlights
  • Amazon is discounting 4K streaming devices
  • Deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members
  • The Fire TV Stick HD is available for Rs 2,999 on Amazon
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Streaming is one of the main ways people consume entertainment today. While most modern smart TVs come with built-in apps, there are dedicated streaming devices also available, offering faster performance, longer software support, smoother navigation, and access to a wider ecosystem of services. So, if you've been planning to upgrade your old TV, you can give it a new lease of life this Amazon Prime Day 2026. The sale brings discounts on Amazon's Fire TV lineup, alongside deals on Roku streaming devices.

The biggest highlight of this year's sale is the Fire TV Stick HD, which is available for just Rs. 2,999. Buyers who are looking for a 4K streaming experience can opt for the Fire TV Stick 4K Select or Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, both of which are currently listed at highly discounted prices.

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Amazon Sale: Deals on Streaming Devices

The Prime Day Sale 2026 runs from July 4 through July 6 and is exclusive to Prime members. In addition to price drops, Amazon says customers can avail of instant bank discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI offers on eligible products during the sale period. For example, the e-commerce giant will offer up to 10 percent instant discount using SBI Debit and Credit Cards, Axis Bank Credit Cards, and EMI transactions.

Shoppers who own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will receive unlimited five percent cashback on eligible purchases.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
Fire TV Stick 4K Select Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,499 Buy Here
Fire TV Stick 4K Plus Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Here
Fire TV Cube Rs. 13,999 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Roku Streaming Stick HD (2025) Rs. 10,450 Rs. 6,528 Buy Here
Roku Streaming Stick Plus 2026 (4K HDR) Rs. 11,207 Rs. 7,207 Buy Here
Google TV Streamer 4K Rs. 19,999 Rs. 13,699 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, Amazon Prime Day Sale
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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