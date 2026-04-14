Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models later this year alongside a rumoured bookstyle foldable handset. Beyond venturing into a new form factor, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to experiment with new colour options for its flagship phones. The company introduced the iPhone SE (2022) in a red finish. It is now tipped that the shade will be revisited for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. A tipster has shared a render of an upcoming handset in this anticipated colourway.

iPhone 18 Pro Colour Options (Anticipated)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 18 Pro will be available in a deep red colour. The post was accompanied by a leaked render, showing the purported handset in the rumoured shade.

iPhone 18 Pro leaked render in a deep red finish

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

The tipster also claims to have seen prototypes of the iPhone 18 Pro in the deep red colour option. However, we will likely have to wait until September, when the phone is expected to launch, to get our first official look.

Earlier this month, another tipster claimed that the iPhone 18 Pro lineup will likely come in grey and silver options, alongside a dark red finish. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also stated that Apple has been testing a deep red colour option for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Apple is reportedly testing two display options for the iPhone 18 Pro, one with the current design and another with a smaller “Mini Dynamic Island” enabled by moving some Face ID components under the display. However, the company has not made a final decision yet and is said to be conducting A/B testing between the two. If Apple chooses to reuse the existing mould, the Dynamic Island may remain largely unchanged. The phone will likely retain the same rectangular camera layout seen on the previous generation.