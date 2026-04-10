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iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island as Apple Tests Multiple Design Options

Apple may reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by about 35 percent on the iPhone 18 Pro compared to the previous generation.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 April 2026 09:01 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Smaller Dynamic Island as Apple Tests Multiple Design Options

Apple has reduced the size of the Dynamic Island in successive iPhone lineups since its introduction

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Highlights
  • Apple testing two iPhone 18 Pro designs, including a Mini Dynamic Island
  • The smaller Dynamic Island could reduce its size by about 35 percent
  • Rear camera layout is tipped to miss out on major design changes
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The iPhone 18 series is rumoured to launch later this year alongside Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone. In recent weeks, the rumour mill has suggested that while under-the-hood changes are expected, it may not be vastly different from the iPhone 17 Pro models in terms of design. However, fresh details about the iPhone 18 Pro suggest that Apple could be exploring changes to both the front and rear design, with the tech giant tipped to be testing multiple options.

Smaller Dynamic Island, Iterative Changes

According to tipster Digital Chat Station's post on Weibo, Apple is currently testing two possible display designs for the iPhone 18 Pro. One option retains the existing screen mould, while the other introduces a smaller “Mini Dynamic Island”. This is said to be achieved by moving some Face ID components under the display.

Per previous reports, the latter approach could reduce the size of the Dynamic Island by about 35 percent compared to the iPhone 17 Pro.

However, the tipster suggests that Apple has not finalised its decision and is conducting A/B testing between the two designs. If the company opts to reuse existing moulds, the Dynamic Island could remain largely unchanged, potentially eliminating one of the more noticeable rumoured upgrades.

In a follow-up post, the tipster claimed that the rear camera layout on the iPhone 18 Pro is unlikely to see major changes as Apple continues with an iterative design approach this year. The purported handset is expected to retain the rectangular camera plateau design from the previous generation. However, minor refinements to materials and overall finish may happen. Changes to colour options could also be on the cards.

The tipster's claims corroborate a previous leak by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, which suggested that Apple was planning a redesigned Dynamic Island for the iPhone 18 Pro models, and it would be smaller in size compared to the iPhone 17 Pro units.

The Dynamic Island, which sits as a centred pill-shaped cutout at the top of the display, was introduced in September 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, replacing the traditional wide notch on previous models. While the iPhone maker has shrunk the size of the Dynamic Island in previous iPhone generations, the reduction has been iterative rather than substantial.

Past leaks suggest that it could trim down from 20.7mm on the iPhone 17 Pro models to 13.49mm on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which is again approximately 35 percent.

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Further reading: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, Apple, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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