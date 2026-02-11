Technology News
iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch at Last Year's Prices Despite Rising Component Costs

Apple is said to be in negotiations with Samsung and SK Hynix to secure relatively “favourable” memory chip deals.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2026 12:16 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch at Last Year's Prices Despite Rising Component Costs

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro was introduced with an initial price tag of Rs. 1,34,900

Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro series price could remain flat amid rising RAM cost
  • The lineup could go official in September this year
  • Apple is said to be focused on “cost management” to retain the prices
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be unveiled in September this year, potentially alongside Apple's long-rumoured iPhone Fold. Recent leaks have revealed the possible specifications for the iPhone 18 Pro models. Now, a well-known analyst has reportedly suggested that Apple will keep the current pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, despite reports of rising memory and other component costs. This claim appears to align with an earlier prediction by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Might Cost the Same as the iPhone 17 Pro

A research note from Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research seen by MacRumors sheds some light on the pricing of the iPhone 18 Pro series. Apple is reportedly aiming to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the same starting prices as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The market research firm's recent supply chain research indicates that Apple is focused on “cost management” in an attempt to keep the starting prices of the iPhone 18 Pro models either 'unchanged' or at a 'similar level' compared to their predecessors.

In the US, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 99,000), while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,08,000). In India, the base variant of iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are priced at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. If Pu's claim turns out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro models could carry similar price tags.

Further, Pu reportedly said that Apple has been negotiating with Samsung and SK Hynix to secure relatively “favourable” memory chip deals amid rising DRAM and NAND storage costs. He expects the Cupertino-based company to find more ways to lower the expenses on key components like display and camera modules.

Pu's latest claims appear to align with earlier remarks made by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The analyst had suggested that Apple will avoid raising iPhone 18 prices as much as possible. Apple was rumoured to increase the prices of its future iPhone models due to the skyrocketing component costs.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is tipped to come with telephoto extender lenses and a 2nm A20 Pro chip. The Chinese variant of the iPhone 18 Pro Max is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the global version could get a larger battery rated between 5,100mAh and 5,200mAh. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone Fold. The standard iPhone 18 may launch next year alongside the iPhone Air 2.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
